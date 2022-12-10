The response to clicking an email link has recently changed. Before it opened my Gmail in the current browser (though I run Gmail as an application in a separate window so I would rather it go there).

Now when I click an email link I get the message "Mail, calendar and Feeds are Turned Off" Turning them on then takes me to Vivaldi email.

I don't want to use Vivaldi's email. How do I get links to open my Gmail?