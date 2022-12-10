We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
changed email link behavior
The response to clicking an email link has recently changed. Before it opened my Gmail in the current browser (though I run Gmail as an application in a separate window so I would rather it go there).
Now when I click an email link I get the message "Mail, calendar and Feeds are Turned Off" Turning them on then takes me to Vivaldi email.
I don't want to use Vivaldi's email. How do I get links to open my Gmail?
@mhile Probably the setting was overwritten after an update; usually happen the opposite.
Don't know which OS are you on (always specific that info) but you should be able to reset the mail handlers under start > settings > apps > default apps > mail (on w10/11).
Thanks for the suggestion. Win 10 and the current build of Vivaldi.
Yes, the default app does point to Vivaldi. However, that is correct as I run Gmail as a Vivaldi desktop app. This is new behavior as it had been opening correctly opening Gmail (albeit not in the correct window.
I tried changing the default to other browsers (Chrome and Edge) but that simply opened those browsers without loading Gmail.
I also checked the protocol for MailTo and changed that. Again, same failure.
@mhile A quick test you could do:
- enable vivaldi mail (you can disable it later)
- uncheck this option (it was enabled?)
- restart and try opening a mail link to see if vivaldi - which is default browser app also wants to handle mail links (default mail app) or just open the desktop app which was add to vivaldi.
- Then disable mail and try again.
Still is a minor issue, because vivaldi shouldn't handle mail links in any case, if mailer is disabled. Let us know.
With gmail app you mean PWA app (you go on gmail > right click on the tab > install) or something else?
That would explain because other browsers didn't open gmail directly.
Thanks. Yes, I did try enabling Vivvaldi's email app first and, as I would have expected, it opened the Vivaldi email. Changing it back again got me an email not enabled error.
Yes, I did mean the PWA app.
This is new behavior as it worked correctly up until a few days ago (though it opened a new copy of Gmail in the browser rather than using the PWA)
@Hadden89 Thank you for this. Unchecking that option in the Mail Settings resolved the issue. Now when I click on email links it is opening my Outlook by default, which is what I wanted.