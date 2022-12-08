Dear all,

I currently have the problem that I cannot see any part of screen being shared (camera, presentation, ...) when using the Microsoft Teams Web App in Vivaldi (current stable version 5.6.2867.36 (Stable channel) (64-bit)).

Do others also have these problems?

I also tried with a new profile without any extension at all etc. Furthermore, in my current profile, I also installed User Agent Switcher extension and switched to "Edge". None of those actions did help me to "enable" any sort of other sharing their screens (presentation, camera video).

Thanks for any feedback / help on this topic.