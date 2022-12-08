MS Teams Problem with Incoming Screen Sharing
Dear all,
I currently have the problem that I cannot see any part of screen being shared (camera, presentation, ...) when using the Microsoft Teams Web App in Vivaldi (current stable version 5.6.2867.36 (Stable channel) (64-bit)).
Do others also have these problems?
I also tried with a new profile without any extension at all etc. Furthermore, in my current profile, I also installed User Agent Switcher extension and switched to "Edge". None of those actions did help me to "enable" any sort of other sharing their screens (presentation, camera video).
Thanks for any feedback / help on this topic.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@patrickweiden Had you disabled Settings → Privacy → Google Services → Hangout?
I remember a helper told in forum (do not know where) that settings has to be enabled.
@patrickweiden The UA agent shouldn't be the issue because Vivaldi use chrome's one. Disable the extension on teams site.
Try to enable the RTC setting (and the hangouts) under Privacy & Security
@DoctorG so even MS may need those.. interesting. In such case I'd add a description 'potentially need for several stream platforms'
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
I do not know as i do not use Teams or Zoom. I use Jitsi and can share screens on my Linux.
patrickweiden
@Hadden89: I think this should have solved my issue:
- WebRTC setting was already enabled.
- Hangouts was disabled - now is enabled.
I tested this change on my private computer now - it looks good so far; I will test it tomorrow on my work computer and provide feedback.
As I saw that the UA Switcher extension just changed the end of the UA string (to Edge), and as it still did not work, I already assumed that this will not bring help. Therefore I opened this topic here.
@patrickweiden Nice to hear that. Please let me know if hangout/rtc were somewhat linked so I open a request for making the checkboxes more descriptive
@Hadden89: I tested the same changes on my work computer and it does not work. I also created a new profile and checked both settings are enabled, but seeing others cameras and a presentation does not work there, neither.
A difference between work and private computer is that the version of Vivaldi is portable on work computer and installed on private computer. The portable version of Vivaldi is nevertheless allowed to communicate everywhere (in the firewall) on work computer.
Furthermore, the two Vivaldi instances are synced via the same Vivaldi account, hence the settings should be same (or quite similar at least).
So, if anyone has any further suggestion here, please let me know. Thank you very much!
@patrickweiden One thing I'm thinking is about a chromium policy which also affect the work pc and is inherited by vivaldi. Is chrome authorized to use the feature? Have you checked on permissions (padlock) if some authorization are managed to be blocked?
@Hadden89: I have not yet tested Chrome, but on the padlock icon every requested permission has been granted (no blocked resources seen currently).
patrickweiden
@Hadden89: I checked Chrome and everything is working there, but the same is not working in Vivaldi. I had the same meeting open in both browsers and Chrome worked and Vivaldi did not (display the shared screen/presentation). <Edit>Furthermore, I also tested with a clean new profile in Vivaldi - which also did not work. I could not see the presentation there either.</Edit>
@Hadden89: I downloaded the current version of Vivaldi stable and installed it a second time as a standalone variant. Using this one I can get everything working in Vivaldi in regards to MS Teams. When I copy over the user profile folder into the second standalone variant, the problem still exists. So, there is something broken in my "profile" (although using a newly created profile in the first standalone also does not work with Teams) and I now use the second standalone variant and have restored all my tabs from my first standalone, and Teams is working.
alexanderkuehn
I had the same issue that I couldn't see the shared screen or the camera video. I had to allow autoplay in the permissions. After rejoining the meeting everything worked as expected.
I am having the same issue with the current version of Vivaldi. Screen sharing works in WaterFox, but not in Vivaldi (Grey screen). I have tried all of the suggestion above.