An annoying feature that has been around since the previous update (not the latest one) is that the address bar suggests random things from my history. So if, for example, I want to go to Youtube.com, it will often suggest a random video from my bookmarks instead of just Youtube.com.

The latest update made it a lot worse.

If I want to search for something like "annoying Vivaldi bugs", and https://www.google.com/search?q=annoying+vivaldi+bugs&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8 is in my search history, typing in "annoying [space]" will automatically autocomplete that site from my browser history. Not give a suggestion, just fill it out entirely. Searching for something in the address bar became impossible, unless there's nothing relevant to my history or bookmarks.