Searching in the address bar autocompletes random things from history
An annoying feature that has been around since the previous update (not the latest one) is that the address bar suggests random things from my history. So if, for example, I want to go to Youtube.com, it will often suggest a random video from my bookmarks instead of just Youtube.com.
The latest update made it a lot worse.
If I want to search for something like "annoying Vivaldi bugs", and https://www.google.com/search?q=annoying+vivaldi+bugs&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8 is in my search history, typing in "annoying [space]" will automatically autocomplete that site from my browser history. Not give a suggestion, just fill it out entirely. Searching for something in the address bar became impossible, unless there's nothing relevant to my history or bookmarks.
I have also noticed this issue. Quite annoying.
DoctorG Ambassador
Some of this 5.6 Stable issues are fixed in Snapshot 5.7.2876.11.
Please read what is Snapshot vs Stable browser. You can install as Standalone, that will not tangle your old 5.6 Settings in case of issues in Snapshot (tester version).
Soromeister
@Jeroen4X Latest Vivaldi 6 should have fixed this.
johnymalina
Hi, iam experiencing the same problem. Iam on v 6.5.3206.50 (Stable channel). Is there any way to fix that?
mib2berlin
@johnymalina
Hi, the settings changed a lot since 9 Month.
Reset the Drop-Down Menu Priority settings and disable Best Result.
Disable what you don't need, I don't want to have bookmarks in the drop down, for example.
I have Search Suggestions enabled.
johnymalina
That probably did the trick and seems to be working now. Thanks:)