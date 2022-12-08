Problem With Tab Scroll With Touchpad
I have problem with Vivaldi horizontal tab scrolling specifically with my laptop touchpad, when I try to scroll to the left it will bounce back and goes to the right but it will work normally when I press shift while scrolling and if I try to scroll to the right a little it will scroll more than I intended, does anyone else experience this?
I was gonna make a new thread but found this one.
I'm experiencing the same problem.
Scrolling with the trackpad on my laptop feels like the browser is fighting back, scrolling the opposite direction when I let go.
I didn't know about the Shift trick but you're right, holding it seems to fix it, but that's not ideal.
I also ruled out it being a device issue, seeing that it works just fine on Firefox.