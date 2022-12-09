"Too many redirects" are due to some kind of error on the server side. The client have a limit to how many times a website can redirect you. Chromium's limit is 20 redirects.

Usually, more than 5 redirects indicates a serious server-side issue. Usually in how it constructs the next URL in the chain.

The best way to investigate this, although it can be a bit too advanced for many users, is to look at the HTTP responses from the server using the network panel in the developer tools, and then report it to Google.