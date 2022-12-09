We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
ERR_TOO_MANY_REDIRECTS
I can't open my google mailbox open
error message ERR_TOO_MANY_REDIRECTS
I have delete all the cookies and nothing helps
what can y do or can you help me please
thank you
@marenko Do you block cookies?
Do you use extensions for privacy?
Neen ik blokkeer geen cookies en gebruik geen extenties voor privacy.
Ondertussen heb ik vivaldi volledig verwijderd, heropgestart en opnieuw geinstalleerd.
Blijkbaar nu opgelost en ken terug gmail gebruiken.
dank voor de opvolging.
@marenko
Hi, why are you suddenly speaking dutch?
But nice it is working for you now.
Cheers, mib
Sorry I speak Dutch and thought the text was automatically translated.
I have uninstalled and reinstalled vivaldi.
It turned out to be fixed, but a few hours later the error was back. So again I can't open google mail, gmail.
The same error ERR_TOO_MANY_REDIRECTS : appears.
I have cleared all cookies and also cleared the cache. nothing helps.
I am forced to switch to chrome where everything works normally.
I was happy with vivaldi so far.
@marenko
I guessed you are using the Vivaldi mail client and you post in the feature request part of the forum.
Do you get the error using the Gmail web client?
Test this is a private window or the guest view.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Maybe an extension cause this, even the error message seams a connection issue.
Cheers, mib
yngve Vivaldi Team
"Too many redirects" are due to some kind of error on the server side. The client have a limit to how many times a website can redirect you. Chromium's limit is 20 redirects.
Usually, more than 5 redirects indicates a serious server-side issue. Usually in how it constructs the next URL in the chain.
The best way to investigate this, although it can be a bit too advanced for many users, is to look at the HTTP responses from the server using the network panel in the developer tools, and then report it to Google.
@mib2berlin I have removed all extensions and have no result. There is no problem in other browsers.
There must be something wrong with vivaldi
@marenko Does it work in a fresh test profile (do not make settings or add extensions, close Welcome page immediately!), see Settings → Address Bar → Manage Profiles
@marenko
Hi, I can open Gmail with 3 Vivaldi installs, must be something different.
Cheers, mib
@marenko Reinstalled Vivaldi and viewed the profiles. Marked my profile and then tested. I think it will be solved now. Thank you very much for the help
I have the same problem with
http://2baksa.wsin Chrome and Firefox it works
@flukes69
Hi, in Vivaldi, too:
Test this in a private window or the guest view.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
@flukes69 said in ERR_TOO_MANY_REDIRECTS:
I have the same problem with
http://2baksa.wsin Chrome and Firefox it works
Really strange case. I get the same in all recent Chromium-based browsers, also Chrome 109. Only Firefox seems to get it "right".
I suspected HSTS but there's no entry for that domain in
vivaldi://net-internals/#hsts
Maybe DNS HTTPS RR records? The site does have a record:
https://www.nslookup.io/domains/2baksa.ws/dns-records/https/
https://emilymstark.com/2020/10/24/strict-transport-security-vs-https-resource-records-the-showdown.html
So basically, an admin misconfiguration - DNS record makes the browser try https, then https redirects back to http and so on...
$ curl -I "https://2baksa.ws/" HTTP/2 301 date: Fri, 27 Jan 2023 23:22:35 GMT location: http://2baksa.ws/
I think maybe @yngve might have some input?
Definitely nothing to do with clearing cookies though.
Edit: Setting
chrome://flags/#use-dns-https-svcb-alpnto Disabled makes the site load, so faulty ALPN/HTTPS records. This is a server fault.
@mib2berlin It would be nice if it worked without switching profiles.
@flukes69
The page is working in my default profile with Vivaldi ad blocker, Vivaldi 5.6.2867.62.
If it work in a guest profile something in your default profile is blocking the page.
Cheers, mib
The problem persists, it wasn't ESET
anti-globalista
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.48 on Zorin Linux.
I'll confirm that problem persists with http sites, setting flag 'use-dns-https-svcb-alpn' to disabled doesn't help.
I've turned off all DNS settings without result so I guess this https-ing is part of the chromium core, done by Google geniuses.
With all it's BS, Google doesn't give us much options than to go Mozilla way.