It has always been Ctrl+F5 in all browsers*.

Well - actually Netscape used Ctrl+R/Ctrl+Shift+R , then MSIE came along and changed it to F5/Ctrl+F5 since Explorer in Windows used F5 to reload a directory.

Opera Presto used the same as Netscape so that's what Vivaldi uses.

There's no point in having two similar shortcuts to do the same thing.

Shift+F5 is free to be used for other things.

Chrome changed it to Shift+F5 for reasons unknown, even though Ctrl+F5 still does exactly the same thing. Now everyone thinks this is the standard, but it's not

At least in Vivaldi you're free to change it to what you want.

* I have no idea what NCSA Mosaic used and I'm not checking.