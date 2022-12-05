Holding shift and pressing the refresh button SHOULD hard refresh the current page
Like literally every other browser in history. I can't fathom why anyone would think SHIFT+refresh should load a new tab lol. It's the one thing holding me back from switching to Vivaldi as my daily driver. As a developer, this standard feature is a must and it's absence is perplexing.
@buckrussell Try Ctrl+F5.
buckrussell
@Pesala sure. but that's not part of my workflow nor easy/fast like just hitting shift+refresh (like literally EVERY other browser out there). It's not a huge deal, and the devs can do it however they want, but it's odd to remove such a fundamentally basic feature that has been around for decades and that users depend on. In the interests of pulling people away from chrome/edge blah blah blah you'd think they'd NOT remove that standard feature from chromium...
@buckrussell You can add Shift+F5 to the default shortcut for Force Page Reload, but it will not affect the action of Shift+Click on the button.
Vivaldi may be based on Chromium page rendering code, but its historical roots are in Opera Presto.
@Pesala irrelevant. shift+refresh is a standard in every browser out there. every one. so regardless of their roots, chromium had that functionality and they thought it would be a good idea to change it. if they'd changed it to something useful I guess I could understand but to just make it reload the same page in a new tab is asinine and utterly stupid. like so stupid I cannot even find the words lol.
Pesala Ambassador
@buckrussell People often criticise what they do not understand. Do not assume that others are stupid because they did something that seems odd to you.
I am not into web development, but I suspect that the purpose is to make it easy to compare tabs before/after refreshing them.
Hopefully, others can give a more definitive answer to explain why this decision was made. Vivaldi are not in the business of developing a clone of Chrome.
@Pesala lol I understand perfectly well. I'd be happy to say "well, I was wrong" if Vivaldi would come out and explain WHY they altered standard functionality for no discernable benefit or gain. But there are threads on here going back to 2019 and yet, no explanation or correction.
So yeah, I spoke up. It has nothing to do with not understanding. It has to do with pointing out sillyness that shouldn't exist and not just rolling over like you and most people love to do and accept the nonsense. Sorry not sorry, I don't live my life like that. If it bugs you, perhaps the internet isn't the place for you...
This is completely idiotic. I just wasted an hour of my life banging my head against the keyboard trying to figure out what I'm doing wrong with my css code. Ultimately switched to Edge where it worked (after refresh) and then ended up reading this thread.
"People often criticise what they do not understand" is about as far from the point as it can get. It's like making a car that has the brake where you'd expect the windscreen wiper and the radio button as the gas knob. Puts people into harm's way for no reason other than trying to be clever (but failing).
@Gasparini Ctrl+Click on the Reload button will refresh the current tab. Shift+Click duplicates it.
I wish it would (when the brake pedal doesn't work, first thing you do is try the pedal next to it), but I'm afraid it doesn't.
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.29 (in case it's a bug).
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
It has always been
Ctrl+F5in all browsers*.
Well - actually Netscape used
Ctrl+R/Ctrl+Shift+R, then MSIE came along and changed it to
F5/Ctrl+F5since Explorer in Windows used F5 to reload a directory.
Opera Presto used the same as Netscape so that's what Vivaldi uses.
There's no point in having two similar shortcuts to do the same thing.
Shift+F5is free to be used for other things.
Chrome changed it to
Shift+F5for reasons unknown, even though
Ctrl+F5still does exactly the same thing. Now everyone thinks this is the standard, but it's not
At least in Vivaldi you're free to change it to what you want.
* I have no idea what NCSA Mosaic used and I'm not checking.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Pesala said in Holding shift and pressing the refresh button SHOULD hard refresh the current page:
@Gasparini Ctrl+Click on the Reload button will refresh the current tab. Shift+Click duplicates it.
Unfortunately, this is indeed a bug, Ctrl+Click on the reload button does not do a hard reload. This is reported as
VB-52238.
It has always been Ctrl+F5
agree - also FF then and FF now uses Ctrl. This is all Safari's fault for coming along and confusing matters
no idea what NCSA Mosaic used
I'm not sure Mosaic nor the protocols at the time even leveraged local cache in an analogous fashion. In the first iterations, a reload was a reload - ask my phone bill.