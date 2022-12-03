Font Editing with FontCreator
For decades, I have developed my own fonts for my Buddhist publications, which require letters with accents not found in most free fonts, though Latin Extended character sets are nowadays found in the Windows core fonts: Arial, Times New Roman, Calibri, etc.
I have used FontCreator from High-Logic to develop my free fonts, and MainType to manage them. (There is a freeware version with some limitations).
FontCreator 14 now supports variable fonts, though I have not yet got around to creating any, as I already have enough fonts to fulfil my needs.
My favourite font is Sukhumala, which is based on Sort Mills Goudy. (Similar to Goudy Old Style).
If you are interested to get into font-editing, there is a 25% discount on High-Logic products until Christmas. Font-Editing is much more involved than you may think. After creating the basic glyph outlines, one needs to adjust spacing, add kerning, and optionally add OpenType features to make a professional level font with a full set of typefaces; usually at least four: Regular, Italic, Bold, and Bold Italic.
Sukhumala also has an Outline type style.
My websites use Verajja, my edition of Bitstream Vera, which was designed for high legibility on low resolution devices. However, like many Sans Serif fonts, it has some Keming issues especially with the rn pair.
FontCreator 15
FontCreator has evolved a lot since December 2022 (Version 14).
Version 15 now supports variable fonts, has UI support for multiple languages, and a version for MacOS.
My favourite Font of yours is Pali. I use Version 3.32 from August 2018.
@Thot I use the Pali font in many of my publications, and I test out OpenType features first in Pali before adding them to other typefaces. Pali is similar to Palatino.
I do very little font-editing these days, but I still help out with Beta testing and management of the High-Logic forums. I have more than enough fonts for my own needs, and tweaking font outlines is an endless task.
This I can imagine, but I also think it's a joy for you when a new version of a font is finished, when you have achieved something, for yourself and others. I love your fonts and had been happy I found your site a few years ago.
@Catweazle Who needs LibreOffice when Windows has Notepad?
Yes sure, but not if you are a creator of high quality fonts. Then you have to use quality Software which, in most parts, is coming from third party developers.
@Catweazle Apparently, you missed the <sarcasm> tags.
dana has a set of coloured, decorative drop caps, which OpenType aware software can make use of.
OpenType features add numerous extra glyphs to the standard Roman alphabets and numerals. Some extended glyphs like ā, ī, ū, ḍ, ḷ, ṃ, ṇ, ṣ, ṭ, etc., can be typed with an extended keyboard, but others are only accessible by enabling OpenType features.
I understood the sarcasm and I know that the app depends on the needs. for editing a Photo, you can use Paint as also Gimp or Krita, but certainly it isn't the same, it depends of what you want to do.
I’m pretty sure that eudcedit can’t do font smoothig or even work with vectors. For my feeling there would be too many jaggies for me, especially for nowadays. If one wants them, old MS-School-like, it’s ok.