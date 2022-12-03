For decades, I have developed my own fonts for my Buddhist publications, which require letters with accents not found in most free fonts, though Latin Extended character sets are nowadays found in the Windows core fonts: Arial, Times New Roman, Calibri, etc.

I have used FontCreator from High-Logic to develop my free fonts, and MainType to manage them. (There is a freeware version with some limitations).

FontCreator 14 now supports variable fonts, though I have not yet got around to creating any, as I already have enough fonts to fulfil my needs.

My favourite font is Sukhumala, which is based on Sort Mills Goudy. (Similar to Goudy Old Style).

If you are interested to get into font-editing, there is a 25% discount on High-Logic products until Christmas. Font-Editing is much more involved than you may think. After creating the basic glyph outlines, one needs to adjust spacing, add kerning, and optionally add OpenType features to make a professional level font with a full set of typefaces; usually at least four: Regular, Italic, Bold, and Bold Italic.

Sukhumala also has an Outline type style.

My websites use Verajja, my edition of Bitstream Vera, which was designed for high legibility on low resolution devices. However, like many Sans Serif fonts, it has some Keming issues especially with the rn pair.