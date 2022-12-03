Mail Filters - No "Move To Folder" Option
-
Since my filters in Vivaldi Webmail quit working, and there appears to be no support to fix this, I decided to move to Vivaldi Mail. At this point I'm not sure that was the wisest decision.
It appears I have to re-create all my webmail filters from scratch. Further, I see no option to "Move To Folder" after creating a filter. I can label it, flag it, mark as read spam or archive - but I can't move it to another folder.
Am I missing something? Is there a plan to add "Move To Folder" at some point in the near future?
I've been pretty happy with Vivaldi to this point, but with my emails flying all over the place helter-skelter, and having to manually move everything that comes into my inbox, I'm about as disgusted as I've ever been with a piece of software.
Anyone have any insights on this issue? I did a search and didn't find anything on the forum.
-
@trendfirst
Hi, I don´t use web mail but the mail client.
The Vivaldi mail client is completely different to other clients, it is not folder based.
As it use a database to store mails it is easier to search for a mail than to move mails in a huge folder structure.
I still have 5 folders because it is hard for me to change my habits but I start with 20 or so.
For these 5 folder I create my filters on the mail server, not in the client. If I change to another client in the feature the filters work further.
For example I had Amazon, Ebay, Whatever folder for shopping.
I kick all these folders and if I need something I look in Received, type amaz and get all Amazon mails, for example.
One user had hundreds of customer folders and he cant/want change to a database system so he need to use a different mail client. Imagine the Bank of England have folders for there customers, this will never work. They use a database if they need customer information.
This was a lot of text but maybe you try to get familiar with this system, if not Vivaldi mail client is not for you.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
Hi mib and thanks for the reply. Yes, I am very familiar with the Labels/Tags vs Folders debate that has been raging for years on the web.
In my case, I don't get 5,000 emails a day. I get maybe 20, many of which get deleted. My work flow is relatively simple, so folders work great for me. I never have an issue finding anything, and I like to keep things organized visually.
In my view, software should do what the client wants - not what the programmers decide they need (I acknowledge Vivaldi runs a free system, so I don't have a voice, and that's OK). I've worked in both a label system, a folder system, and a combined Label/Folder system. I prefer a Folder or Label/Folder system at the moment, as that gives me the flexibility I want.
In the end, I don't expect Vivaldi to change their system for me - I was just surprised that option was not there. I'll do some re-evaluating and decide if I want to stick with Vivaldi Mail or move on to something else.
-
@trendfirst
Understand, there are two feature requests about filter > to folder.
One have 0 and the other have 3 user votes, so I guess you are right, this will not change in a short time view.
Maybe Vivaldi gets even a automatic read function sometime, who knows.
Cheers, mib
-
it will be perfect to have something like that. I prefer to have segregated mails into folders because it's easier to me.
-
I am taking a stab at transitioning from folders to labels. I wish I could say it was an easy transition, but so far it is not. Note that I have not read the Vivaldi Mail documentation and I don't plan to. I will use it as a reference, but reading software documentation front to back is not my style and should not be necessary.
One of my first observations is that Vivaldi Mail still has the option for folders, there is even a button at the top for "Move to Folder". If we can't filter and send to folders, folders are pretty useless. If I make this change to Labels, I have no plans to use folders. Why even bother with an option for folders if you force everyone to use labels? This seems contradictory and confusing.
The second observation is the Filter method is unlike any filtering I have seen before. The worst part, this may be a bug, happens if you try to delete the filter search term. If you place the cursor at the end of the search term and hit backspace, you begin to delete the characters in the search term. If you hold it down to long, you get thrown out of Mail Settings completely and your cursor ends up in the Search box in General settings. That is flat out weird. Please tell me this is a bug and not by design.
There are other things, but they fall into the niggly category and I will let sleeping dogs lie for now. I am still planning on moving forward with this - but not because I am enjoying it. It's basically because I like the Vivaldi browser and I appreciate their focus on privacy, and I've found nothing better for mail.
-
@trendfirst
Hi again, I mentioned it in a post above, I create my filter on the mail server not in the mail client.
This may sound like a workaround but for me it is not, once created it stay forever independent which mail client you use and where.
If you need to install Vivaldi on a second PC you need to recreate all filters, I only add my mail account, all folders and mails are created and all filters are working.
May you want to change the mail client it´s the same, connect > ready.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: This is only working with IMAP, not POP3.
-
yojimbo274064400
@trendfirst said in Mail Filters - No "Move To Folder" Option:
⋮
There are other things, but they fall into the niggly category and I will let sleeping dogs lie for now. I am still planning on moving forward with this - but not because I am enjoying it. It's basically because I like the Vivaldi browser and I appreciate their focus on privacy, and I've found nothing better for mail.
(IMAP) Folders are reflected across clients, is that the case for custom Flags and Labels?
-
@yojimbo274064400 said in Mail Filters - No "Move To Folder" Option:
(IMAP) Folders are reflected across clients, is that the case for custom Flags and Labels?
No, there is no standard that is universally used. Vivaldi is compatible with Thunderbird, Evolution and Opera M2 as @gmg elaborated here and flags are compatible to Apple Mail as far as I know. Usually people don't use client A on one PC and client B on another PC so that doesn't really matter. If you use many accounts, what will matter is that labels work across mail accounts, IMAP folders are very much account specific.
Since folders are inherently hierarchical and thus evil (see my signature), and since there is no real standard for labels despite their doubtless advantages, Google in their brilliant way of making things work really well for only Google have implemented a labeling system that uses imap folders. So while Google sorts Mails into folders in the background, it presents emails as having labels in their webmail frontend.
-
OK, I have had it with Vivaldi Mail. This issue will be solved, for me anyway, by moving to another email client, likely Evolution. Thanks for all the input and comments, but messing with Vivaldi Mail is not something I have time for, or see the value in, at the moment.
-
I agree that labels/tags are flexible, allow orthogonal organization, etc. but right now I have a simple inbox with different newsletter and it's very clear where they come from so I only need a 1-dimensional sorting.
And in fact I do love Vivaldi Desktop Mail's Mailing Lists view (no need to do anything, works out of the box, can even rename for more readable name), Filter view (good to fuse multiple sender email addresses into one view as some websites have support@, forum@, etc.)
It's just that I sometimes check my emails with Thunderbird (and on Android I have no choice as I see no Vivaldi Mail app, and I don't want to install too many apps so I'm sticking to FairEmail for now).
Thunderbird supports folders and labels as "tags", but I'd use those with the standard values "Important", "Work", "Personal"... I'm already creating new labels on Gmail for each type of mailing list and it's cumbersome, I wouldn't do it again.
So being able to convert Filter views to folders would allow an extra degree of compatibility with email clients that don't support Filters yet (it seems quite new so it may take some time to be added).
That said my Vivaldi email doesn't have critical emails at the moment and therefore I don't need to check it on mobile, and I'm happy to just use Vivaldi Mail on desktop for now. Coming from a programming background I also appreciate the concept of read-only filter views (like views in Python and more recently C++), and I'm eager to see them land in other email clients.
In the meantime I understand that Vivaldi Technologies prefers bringing new features breaking compatibility to get more adoption, but then they'll have to think about releasing a lightweight Vivaldi mail app on mobile (not having to install yet another fully-fledged browser just for that).
Apparently I can use Vivaldi Mail as a generic email client too, so I may try it with Gmail and see if it can sort all my newsletters per sender.