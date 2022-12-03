I am taking a stab at transitioning from folders to labels. I wish I could say it was an easy transition, but so far it is not. Note that I have not read the Vivaldi Mail documentation and I don't plan to. I will use it as a reference, but reading software documentation front to back is not my style and should not be necessary.

One of my first observations is that Vivaldi Mail still has the option for folders, there is even a button at the top for "Move to Folder". If we can't filter and send to folders, folders are pretty useless. If I make this change to Labels, I have no plans to use folders. Why even bother with an option for folders if you force everyone to use labels? This seems contradictory and confusing.

The second observation is the Filter method is unlike any filtering I have seen before. The worst part, this may be a bug, happens if you try to delete the filter search term. If you place the cursor at the end of the search term and hit backspace, you begin to delete the characters in the search term. If you hold it down to long, you get thrown out of Mail Settings completely and your cursor ends up in the Search box in General settings. That is flat out weird. Please tell me this is a bug and not by design.

There are other things, but they fall into the niggly category and I will let sleeping dogs lie for now. I am still planning on moving forward with this - but not because I am enjoying it. It's basically because I like the Vivaldi browser and I appreciate their focus on privacy, and I've found nothing better for mail.