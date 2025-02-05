Solved History Forward Restored on Restart
-
Pesala Ambassador
If you restart Vivaldi with Browsing History set to Session Only the Back History is cleared, but the forward history is not.
Do you agree that this is a bug?
-
Both back and forward history are now cleared if Save Browsing History is set to Session Only, as expected.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Pesala I tried to reproduce this in a clean profile of 5.5 Stable, but after restarting no history was shown at all. Even with Startup With = Last Session, there was nothing (as history was all cleared including open tabs...)
In fact, with Session Only, looks like no history is being saved at all - which is certainly not how it's supposed to work? Isn't it supposed to save history during the session and then clear it on browser close? Probably a different bug.
Do you have a step-by-step for this? Any specific settings apart from Session Only?
-
@Pathduck On retesting with the latest Snapshot, I now see that neither the back nor forward browsing history is cleared. I suspect that this is By Design, but it might be a bug. This is what I see for the parent of this current topic.
Back History
Forward History
-
PPesala marked this topic as a question
-
Both back and forward history are now cleared if Save Browsing History is set to Session Only, as expected.
-
PPesala has marked this topic as solved