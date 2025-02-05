@Pesala I tried to reproduce this in a clean profile of 5.5 Stable, but after restarting no history was shown at all. Even with Startup With = Last Session, there was nothing (as history was all cleared including open tabs...)

In fact, with Session Only, looks like no history is being saved at all - which is certainly not how it's supposed to work? Isn't it supposed to save history during the session and then clear it on browser close? Probably a different bug.

Do you have a step-by-step for this? Any specific settings apart from Session Only?