Unable to download mail attachments
-
pmstirling
I use gmail, and suddenly am unable to download attachments. If I close and reopen the gmail window download works the first time, then subsequently does not. If I click on the download arrow, the download panel opens but nothing is downloaded. Closing and reopening the gmail window allows me to download one more attachment, but then fails. No error, just no download.
I tried opening a guest window, and that works as normal - I'm able to download as many attachments as I want.
Uninstalled and reinstalled vivaldi, no change.
Tried Gmail in another browser (Edge), downloading attachments works as expected.
So it seems to be something to do with my Vivaldi profile - I'm normally logged in and sync across devices. I went through all of the settings, nothing seems relevant.
Suggestions welcomed!
-
pauloaguia Translator
Do you have any extensions installed?
Also, have you tried it with the ad/tracker blocker disabled?
Also check the troubleshooting guide, maybe it'll give you more ideas on things to try: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
pmstirling
@pauloaguia Thanks for the suggestions. I worked through the troubleshooting guide, no luck.
The only new thing I found is that I can download one more attachment each time I refresh gmail. Then for the 2nd and subsequent attachments Vivaldi acts like it's downloading (I get the save / save as.. / etc dialog and the download tab opens) but nothing is downloaded. If I then click gmail's refresh button I can download one more attachment.
This after I disabled all blocking and all extensions, cleared cache, deleted cookies.
-
Same issue here, very annoying. It sometimes works if i switch to "show complete mail" and then use open in new tab which is not possible in the regular view and also showing the email that way doesn't always work. Tried all sorts of workarounds, no luck.
-