Reading List: Option to Not Automatically Mark Items as Read
Currently opening an Item from the reading list immediately marks it as read. I'm not a fan of this as I generally use the list for longer articles I can't read quickly and may come back to, potentially on different devices.
On a side note, there seems to a bit of disconnect as the feed reader has the opposite problem: manually having to mark everything as read.
tangleofcode
I would also appreciate it if this feature were implemented.