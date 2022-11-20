Translation Feature for Vivaldi Social
kyu3a Ambassador
Hi! Vivaldi Social is nice! But I hope one thing. It is to add translation feature like Twitter to Vivaldi Social. Please!
@kyu3a As far as I could gather there’s already a translation service in Mastodon, but the Vivaldi Social instance doesn’t run it. Might put far more strain on the servers though. Is it really needed? You can always translate with the builtin translation feature of Vivaldi browser or use an extension/service (Google translate/DeepL).
kyu3a Ambassador
@luetage I know. But sometimes Translation feature of Vivaldi dose not work on Vivaldi Social. And When I use these translate services, I need to select text every time. I feel bothered it.
@kyu3a Yeah, language detection only works on texts that are a little bit longer. I does work around 250 – 300 characters I think, but below it might not. So longer toots yes, shorter no.
@kyu3a , I use anyway Crow Translate, OpenSource Desktop app, multi engine for 125 Languages. Customizable shortcuts (Win / Linux).
thomasp Vivaldi Team
Translation is now available on Vivaldi Social.
kyu3a Ambassador
@thomasp Thank you so much!