Rounded Tabs - CSS mod
-
Follow CSS template to make the tabs rounded. It also modifies a few other things.
-
Rounded tabs:
-
Start page navigation background, search and icons with blur effect, following the other elements of the interface:
Now works with most theme combinations.
If you see strange things, please report me.
Remember @Vivaldi is the best!
CSS Code:
/*Title bar*/ .Vivaldi { top: 5px; left: 2px; } #titlebar { top: 5px; } #header { padding-top: 3px; padding-bottom: 3px; } #browser.win .window-buttongroup button { border-radius: var(--radiusHalf); } /*Tool bar*/ #tabs-container .tab:not(.tab-group) { border-radius: var(--radiusHalf); } .tabs-at-edge #tabs-tabbar-container.top, .native:not(.stacks-dotted) #tabs-tabbar-container.top { padding-top: 2px; } .toolbar-mainbar { .toolbar-extensions>.button-toolbar>button, .page-zoom-controls>.button-toolbar>button, >.button-toolbar>button, .toolbar-extensions>.toolbar-group>.button-toolbar>button, .page-zoom-controls>.toolbar-group>.button-toolbar>button, >.toolbar-group>.button-toolbar>button { border-radius: var(--radiusHalf); } } .color-behind-tabs-off { #tabs-subcontainer.top, .transparent-tabbar #tabs-subcontainer.top { margin-left: 48px; .address-top .mainbar { border: 0px; } } } .transparent-tabbar.tabs-top .button-toolbar.workspace-popup.tabbar-workspace-button button { border-radius: var(--radiusHalf); } .transparent-tabbar.tabs-top .button-toolbar.workspace-popup.tabbar-workspace-button { background-color: transparent; } .tabs-top { .maximized .vivaldi { height: 29px; } .tab.active:not(.marked):not(.tab-mini):not(.tab-in-accordion):after, .tab.active:not(.marked):not(.tab-mini):not(.tab-in-accordion):before { bottom: 0; -webkit-mask-image: radial-gradient(circle at 0 0, transparent, transparent 73%); .tab-position { .tab.insubstrip.active:not(.marked) { padding-bottom: 2px; margin-bottom: 0; border-radius: var(--radiusHalf); } .tab, .tabs-bottom .tab-position .tab { margin-right: 2px; margin-left: 2px; } } } } .toolbar-tabbar.sync-and-trash-container { margin-right: 8px; } /*Start Page*/ .tracker-warning, .SpeedDialView-SearchField, .SpeedDial-Blocked-Counter { backdrop-filter: var(--backgroundBlur); background-color: var(--colorBgAlphaBlur); } .startpage .startpage-navigation { background-color: var(--colorBgAlphaBlur); backdrop-filter: var(--backgroundBlur); } .speeddial .dial { backdrop-filter: var(--backgroundBlur); }
-
-
@Nyl Nice mod
But why override user theme colour preferences? Try to break your mod(s) into different uses - not everyone would like to change their theme colours.
And why hide Vivaldi button in a mod for "rounded tabs"?
By the way, if you want to hide V button, you can just do a
display: none;instead of setting size to 0
-
@Pathduck I appreciate the tips. I'll set up some options.
-
Rounded tabs. You walk the virtuous path.
-
This post is deleted!
-
I don't use the V icon. Instead CTRL + M because I use it once every two months.
Why you use the accordion stacking? I think the two level stacking is much more cooler.
-
@barbudo2005 I also don't use the V icon, I use the F2 key for day-to-day commands. But I left the option for those who want to use it. I also like to use two level stacking, but in this css I haven't adjusted that yet, it's kind of weird.
-
Very nice mod!! Loved it! I think this is goind to be a tendecy in browsers UI, since firefox's last appearance update and now Opera's with Opera One! Anyway, is it possible to add some light shadow below the tab?
-
Play with:
box-shadow: yourcolor 2px 2px 0px 0px !important;
-
Thanks!!! I chose #c7c7c7 so as to give it a very light shadow. I just wonder if we could add some blur to it... sorry for disturbing you, but I'm really bad with css codes!!!
-
You can play with the opacity of the color:
box-shadow: rgba(199,199,199,0.7) 2px 2px 0px 0px !important;
0.7 is the opacity.
-
Cool!! Thanks!!!
-
I have tried this custom.css. But without the second part for speed dial, notes etc. I noticed that the
Xto close the window is no longer there. In my case the window buttons are on the left and the Vivaldi button is on the right.
-
@Dancer18 I did a little update if you want to try again.
-
Some improvements. Check main post.