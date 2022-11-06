My user account on my work machine is not an administrator. I have a separate admin account.

If I try to update from my normal account it fails because it cannot elevate. Fine.

So I run Vivaldi under my admin account and tell it to update. It downloads the update and then wants to restart itself to install the update. Trouble is, it then restarts itself under my non-admin account and the update fails.

It seems the only way to update is to go to the Vivaldi web site, download the latest version and run that as an admin.

Firefox and Palemoon have no problem updating with a separate account. Please can Vivaldi start its update using the account the browser is currently running as.