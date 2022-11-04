Incorporate "I don't care about cookies" functionality
paul1149 Supporters
I see a certain other browser has just incorporated the functionality of the IDCAC extension. This means that cookie consent dialogs will be automatically OK'd. It's a very handy feature, and would be a great attraction to new users.
Hi,
Don't know whether are reasons to not add it in the beginning and allow to ON/OFF as other lists.
Actually,
Since the Help, the list it's already there, just needs to be enabled.
Forgot about since mine are custom and maybe add it myself.
Check it
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/
I saw that reclaim in Brave as something awesome but it's quite easy to add the list.
It may need more advertisement in Vivaldi.
If not in your installation , add it from:
barbudo2005
Why add it to Vivaldi, what advantage would it have?
By the way, "I don't care about cookies" was sold to Avast.
Instead use the fork "I still don't care about cookies":
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/i-still-dont-care-about-c/edibdbjcniadpccecjdfdjjppcpchdlm
We'll need to find or wait for the url list and add it.
https://github.com/OhMyGuus/I-Dont-Care-About-Cookies/releases/tag/V1.0.8
barbudo2005
The functionality of the list is much less than that of the extension.
@barbudo2005 I guess, but on Mobile we can't use Extensions.
On desktop I use uBlock till cut, and don't know what happens on extensions like that so VAdblocker will be needed at some point.
@Zalex108 This is a desktop feature request though. I still don’t care about cookies works fine, we’ll see how it holds up in future and whether the new developer will have the time to keep it up to date and improve it.
barbudo2005
Said:
I guess, but on Mobile we can't use Extensions.
Sorry, I meant Desktop.
I am very thankful that Vivaldi on android incorporates an ad-blocker, and even more so on Desktop because "The winter is coming, and full of terrors"
Thanks,
Was on my side who mixed Desktop/Mobile AdBlocker since it's on both and if not mistaken they share the same Lists.
There's an Issue opened to enable a ublock module so maybe would be added to the V AdBlocker as week, at least as an option despite the differences with the extension.
Thx for pointing me out the mistake.
I use these lists with vivaldi's content blocker:
They don't catch everything, but it does help.
paul1149 Supporters
@barbudo2005 said in Incorporate "I don't care about cookies" functionality:
Why add it to Vivaldi, what advantage would it have?
When I opened up a new install of Brave yesterday, I was greeted with a popup option to enable auto-consent to the cookies notice. I thought it was brilliant, and of inestimable advantage. Not everyone wants to muck around with extensions, never mind lists. Not everyone even knows there is a solution available for the cookie notice problem. If V wants users, it has to strive to be user-friendly.
I even can fool around with lists, etc, but I'm not going to. I would rather use an extension. But inbuilt would be best of all, especially for the non-power user.
@paul1149 I just read about the Brave feature ☛ https://brave.com/privacy-updates/21-blocking-cookie-notices/ and they just use the cookiemonster list @LonM mentioned above. This can be easily achieved in Vivaldi, just add the list origin to the blocker
https://secure.fanboy.co.nz/fanboy-cookiemonster.txt. But imo these lists have little capability and do nothing. Brave does a good job at advertising it and bringing it to the front when starting using the browser, but they haven’t really done anything worthwhile. This is best handled by an extension, which, depending on the extension, can block far more annoying notices with Javascript and even auto‐reject cookies (instead of consenting everything).
@mib2soprano Imports just fine. What does happen when you try to import?
@luetage
I get import error:
Cheers, mib
@Zalex108
Hi, this list work, will test to disable I still don´t care extension.
Thanks, mib
@mib2soprano I don’t know whether you delete cookies on browser exit, but if you do, a visit to youtube should be enough to clarify why lists are not enough. Can’t get rid of the consent form of youtube any other way. This is just one obvious example, but there are many many more sites, which nag you with forms which can’t be dealt with using a block list alone.
-
@mib2soprano Try on a fresh profile, there is no reason the list shouldn’t work.
mib2berlin Soprano
@luetage
Hm, don´t work on a clean profile.
I want not spend more time on this, thank you.
Cheers, mib