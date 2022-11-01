Vivaldi's built in mail client is convenient, however when I attempt to save a message for some form of external usage it only offers saving in a single limited mail format. This then defaults to the primary mail client on my systems.

Other mail clients such as Thunderbird (and similar) offer saving in different formats including HTML (to preserve hot links), PDF, Plain Text, and of course EML.

So while a convenience to view mail, saving it in an alternate format is not available forcing me to switch mail clients for that need.