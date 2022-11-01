PWA (desktop apps) not working in Mac OS Ventura
All my usual PWA are not working in Mac OS Ventura.
Please, fix it!
Thank you
I found the solution here: https://support.apple.com/es-es/guide/mac-help/mh40617/13.0/mac/13.0.1
Let me share the solution inline, in english, to save a few clicks for others.
So the problem is that you have to explicitly allow this PWA shortcut apps from security respect, but if you normally open them, that approval is not triggered. To trigger it, do the following:
- right click the PWA shortcut.app
.app
- click Open
- here I had multiple things happen
- it asked if I wanted to allow the app to open, even though it was downloaded from the internet
- or it said again that the application is damaged, just click Open still
- click Open anyway
- right click the PWA shortcut
BentuItVuts
I've got the same problem. The app is apparently corrupted.
the right click thing produces the same error.
I am using Vivaldi 6.5.3206.48 (Stable channel) (x86_64) on MacOS Ventura 13.3.1