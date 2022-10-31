I can definitely reproduce this, and it looks like a new issue in 5.5. It's been discussed before as well, then been fixed and now a regression.

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/5603/border-around-browser-window

It's not something I've really noticed because I tend to run all my programs maximised. I have seen it but not thought much about it.

Here's Vivaldi (5.6 but same in 5.5), Opera, Chromium:

And here's Vivaldi 5.4:

I'm on Windows 10 x64.

Note also that this is complicated by the Windows "performance" setting "Show shadows under windows" - which some users may have disabled. Like me, because I don't find a use for it.

However, the other browsers have their own border outline which shows even with the Windows setting turned off, as can be seen in the screenshots.