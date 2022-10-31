Window is missing the border and drop shadow
After the last update, the shadow and border of the browser window disappeared. Attached is a screenshot. As you can see, the Vivaldi browser window has lost its border. The other windows have the border.
This is terrible. It is impossible to use comfortably.
Especially when the window is not full screen and another window with white background is behind it.
//MODEDIT: merged duplicated threads, bug reported as
VB-90397
@zau4man Trying to reproduce this, I really can't.
What is the actual number version you are using (vivaldi:about) ?
With this info I will try to create a white background and a white window edge, and see if I can create this effect. As it stands, it appears as though all of my Vivaldi windows have drop shadow, which would prevent the effect you are seeing.
Pathduck
I can definitely reproduce this, and it looks like a new issue in 5.5. It's been discussed before as well, then been fixed and now a regression.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/5603/border-around-browser-window
It's not something I've really noticed because I tend to run all my programs maximised. I have seen it but not thought much about it.
Here's Vivaldi (5.6 but same in 5.5), Opera, Chromium:
And here's Vivaldi 5.4:
I'm on Windows 10 x64.
Note also that this is complicated by the Windows "performance" setting "Show shadows under windows" - which some users may have disabled. Like me, because I don't find a use for it.
However, the other browsers have their own border outline which shows even with the Windows setting turned off, as can be seen in the screenshots.
Pathduck
And as discussed in the other topic, it can be fixed at least partly with a CSS mod:
#browser { border: 2px outset #333333 !important; border-top: none !important; }
However, the main problem is the window shadow missing in Vivaldi 5.5+
You should report a bug but it's probably already done, in any case:
Please read:
carefully and report the bug to Vivaldi bugtracker
I compile and search vivaldi 5.5 sources, found here:
vivaldi-source_5.5.2805/vivaldi-source/chromium/ui/views/win/hwnd_message_handler.cc
void HWNDMessageHandler::SetDwmFrameExtension(DwmFrameState state) { #if defined(VIVALDI_BUILD) // NOTE([email protected]): Disable this as it prevents with Vivaldi the Snap // Layout to work in a non-maximized window. The reasons for this is unclear. if ((true)) return; #endif if (!delegate_->HasFrame() && ui::win::IsAeroGlassEnabled() && !is_translucent_) { MARGINS m = {0, 0, 0, 0}; if (state == DwmFrameState::kOn) m = {0, 0, 1, 0}; DwmExtendFrameIntoClientArea(hwnd(), &m); } }
This VIVALDI_BUILD code block added by igor causes DWM Render not working, so the shadow does not show.
Same here, no window borders, as I mentioned in the thread about releasing this version.
Another note is that Use Native Window doesn't paint any window controls... At least on Windows 10, where I tested it.
Window borders are the basic element of every window. Vivaldi is the only softwae which it has problems with it regularly.
Yes I can, enabla borders with .css, but I don't want to. I used to use a lot of custom modifications years ago, but don't want to anymore. Just use default browser.
Pesala
I see no bottom border on the Settings dialog. On a white page it is hard to resize the dialog.
@Pesala Yeah, its not related only to Settings window, but for main window and also for popups.
The issue is still existent on Windows 7 & 10.
DoctorG
I use a modification with a custom.css to fix the missing border:
#browser, .keyboardShortcutsWrapper, .is-settingspage { /* you can change width in px and colorname ( see https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/named-color ) */ border: 2px solid darkgray; }
eb110americana
@zau4man
Same issue for a while now. White-on-white windows all blend together. I just got a large screen monitor too, so it's extra pronounced, as I do not want to maximize windows. Hopefully an update will add back the borders soon.
Please make the Vivaldi window behave like a normal Windows window with a frame.
It is really annoying to have Vivaldi over other windows and no frame to see where which window ends.
@Triangulix That is a issue only on Windows 10 as i know.
@DoctorG That's possible but it for sure is not a Windows issue. All other programs have normal frames. Only the Vivaldi developers decided to suppress them.
barbudo2005
Said:
Only the Vivaldi developers decided to suppress them.
Do you have concrete evidence to support that?
Would you be willing to go to trial for that?
Be more careful with your assertions.
-
mib2berlin
@Triangulix
Hi, it is a regression and there is a bug report about: VB-90397.
I cant test it because on Windows 11 all windows are frameless.
Cheers, mib
Triangulix
@barbudo2005 Evidence that the Vivaldi developers are the developers of Vivaldi? I'm pretty sure I could prove that in court.
(Mod edit for offensive content.) User is reminded to oberve the community Code of Conduct
-
@mib2berlin I have searched for screenshots of Windows 11 and found this one:
I see frames.
@DoctorG said in Window frame:
That is a issue only on Windows 10 as i know.
Using W11 here and Vivaldi doesn't have any border that i can see. At least not the same as other windows where it's the same as the accent colour chosen.
Note that in the images whether vivaldi is in the background or foreground it doesn't show the blue border like Explorer.![viv fore.png]