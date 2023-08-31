Hello Everyone,

This design puts the horizontal bars to the side (address bar + title bar + status bar) and is a sequel to this discussion.

This may be usable for people with wide screens who are interested in having all the controls docked to the side.

The buttons from the Status Bar which I use I put together with the navigation.

The Address Bar becomes wider with mouse hover and focus.

The Title Bar title area is usable for window dragging.

Enjoy

Design 1: Full Borders

Address Field mouse hover



/*Address Bar + Title Bar + Status Bar - Docked to side Design 1: Full Borders Version Date: 31 August 2023 */ :root { --minwidth: 316.4px; /* .4 for different dpi screens */ --maxwidth: 800px; } #pagetitle { cursor: move; z-index: 1; } #header { position: absolute; width: 320px; height: 30px; z-index: 1; border: 2px solid var(--colorBorder); border-radius: var(--radius); } .mainbar { position: absolute; top: 35px; z-index: 10; width: 320px; height: 98px; border: 2px solid var(--colorBorder); border-radius: var(--radius); } .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .toolbar-extensions, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar { border-radius: var(--radius); } .toolbar > .button-textonly { position: absolute; top: 35px; width: var(--minwidth); z-index: 5; border-radius: 0px; margin-left: 0px; } .toolbar > .button-textonly:is(:hover, :focus-within) { width: var(--maxwidth); } .toolbar-extensions { position: absolute !important; top: 60px; width: 300px; } .OmniDropdown { top: calc(100% + -1px); border: 2px solid var(--colorAccentBgFadedMost); /*The color of the border is to match .UrlBar-AddressField:focus-within */ border-radius: 0px; margin-left: -2px !important; margin-right: -1.5px !important; box-shadow: -6px 0px 0px 0px var(--colorBorder); } .address-top .mainbar > .toolbar-mainbar .toolbar-extensions:before, .address-top .mainbar > .toolbar-mainbar:before { height: 0px; } /*General Design*/ #tabs-tabbar-container { top: 138px; height: calc(100% - 138px) !important; margin-left: 3px; margin-right: 2px; min-width: 279px; max-width: 279px; border-radius: var(--radius); } #tabs-container { border: 2px solid var(--colorBorder); border-radius: var(--radius); padding: 5px; } #panels-container { top: 138px !important; height: calc(100% - 138px) !important; width: 36px !important; border: 2px solid var(--colorBorder) !important; border-radius: var(--radius); margin-right: 2px; padding-left: 0px; bottom: 0px !important; z-index: 1; } #switch { border-radius: var(--radius); backdrop-filter: none; } .panel-group { border-top-left-radius: var(--radius); border-top-right-radius: var(--radius); margin-top: -2px; } .panel { border: 2px solid var(--colorAccentBg); border-radius: var(--radius); } .button-popup { z-index: 10; } /* Fix Fullscreen*/ #browser.fullscreen .mainbar, #browser.fullscreen #panels-container, #browser.fullscreen #header { display: none !important; } /* Color Changes to Theme */ #header { background: none !important; } .toolbar-mainbar { background: none !important; } .toolbar-extensions { background: none !important; } #panels-container { background: none !important; } #browser.transparent-tabbar #tabs-tabbar-container.left, #browser.transparent-tabbar #tabs-tabbar-container.right { background: none !important; } .color-behind-tabs-off.address-top .mainbar { background: none !important; border: 2px solid var(--colorBorder) !important; } .toolbar > .button-textonly { /* Option1 address field color lighter than background */ border: 2px solid var(--colorBgLighter); background-color: var(--colorBgLighter); /* Option2 address field color darker than background */ /* border: 2px solid var(--colorBgIntenser); background-color: var(--colorBgIntenser); */ } .toolbar > .button-textonly:hover { /* Option1 address field mouse hover border color from theme accent */ border: 2px solid var(--colorAccentBg); /* Option2 address field mouse hover border color from theme highlight */ /* border: 2px solid var(--colorHighlightBg); */ }

Design 2: Minimal Borders

/*Address Bar + Title Bar + Status Bar - Docked to side Design 2: Minimal Borders Version Date: 31 August 2023 */ :root { --minwidth: 311px; --maxwidth: 800px; /* Change --PanelTabsCornerRadius to control the radius of their shared corner */ --PanelTabsCornerRadius: 15px; } #pagetitle { cursor: move; z-index: 1; } #header { position: absolute; width: 313px; height: 30px; z-index: 1; /* Option 1 Header bottom border color regular */ border-bottom: 2px solid var(--colorBorder); /* Option 2 Header bottom border color more intense */ /* border-bottom: 2px solid var(--colorBorderIntense); */ } .mainbar { position: absolute; top: 35px; z-index: 10; width: 313px; height: 98px; } .toolbar > .button-textonly { position: absolute; top: 35px; width: var(--minwidth); z-index: 5; margin-left: 0px; } .toolbar > .button-textonly:is(:hover, :focus-within) { width: var(--maxwidth); } .toolbar-extensions { position: absolute !important; top: 60px; width: 300px; margin-top: 1px; } .OmniDropdown { top: calc(100% + -1px); border: 2px solid var(--colorAccentBgFadedMost); /*The color of the border is to match .UrlBar-AddressField:focus-within */ margin-left: -2px !important; margin-right: -1.5px !important; } .address-top .mainbar > .toolbar-mainbar .toolbar-extensions:before, .address-top .mainbar > .toolbar-mainbar:before { height: 0px; } /*General Design*/ #tabs-tabbar-container { top: 131px; height: calc(100% - 131px) !important; min-width: 279px; max-width: 279px; margin-left: -4px; border-top-left-radius: var(--PanelTabsCornerRadius); } #tabs-container { /* Option 1 Border color regular */ border: 2px solid var(--colorBorder); /* Option 2 Border color more intense */ /* border: 2px solid var(--colorBorderIntense); */ border-right: 0px; border-bottom: 0px; border-top-left-radius: var(--PanelTabsCornerRadius); } #tabs-container .resize { border-top-left-radius: var(--PanelTabsCornerRadius); } .tabs-left .tab-position .tab, .tabs-right .tab-position .tab { margin: 0px !important; } #panels-container { top: 131px !important; height: calc(100% - 131px) !important; width: 36px !important; /* Option 1 Border color regular */ border: 2px solid var(--colorBorder) !important; /* Option 2 Border color more intense */ /* border: 2px solid var(--colorBorderIntense); */ border-left: 0px !important; border-bottom: 0px !important; border-top-right-radius: var(--PanelTabsCornerRadius); margin-right: 2px; padding-left: 0px; top: 131px !important; z-index: 1; } #switch { backdrop-filter: none; border-top-right-radius: var(--PanelTabsCornerRadius); } .panel-group { border-top-left-radius: var(--PanelTabsCornerRadius); border-top-right-radius: var(--PanelTabsCornerRadius); margin-top: -2px; } .panel { border: 4px solid var(--colorAccentBg); border-bottom: 0px; border-top-left-radius: var(--PanelTabsCornerRadius); border-top-right-radius: var(--PanelTabsCornerRadius); } .button-popup { z-index: 10; } /* Fix Fullscreen*/ #browser.fullscreen .mainbar, #browser.fullscreen #panels-container, #browser.fullscreen #header { display: none !important; } /* Color Changes to Theme */ #header { background: none !important; } .toolbar-mainbar { background: none !important; } .toolbar-extensions { background: none !important; } #panels-container { background: none !important; } #browser.transparent-tabbar #tabs-tabbar-container.left, #browser.transparent-tabbar #tabs-tabbar-container.right { background: none !important; } .color-behind-tabs-off.address-top .mainbar { background: none !important; border: none !important; } .toolbar > .button-textonly { /* Option1 address field color lighter than background */ border: 2px solid var(--colorBgLighter); background-color: var(--colorBgLighter); /* Option2 address field color darker than background */ /* border: 2px solid var(--colorBgIntenser); background-color: var(--colorBgIntenser); */ } .toolbar > .button-textonly:hover { /* Option1 address field mouse hover border color from theme accent */ border: 2px solid var(--colorAccentBg); /* Option2 address field mouse hover border color from theme highlight */ /* border: 2px solid var(--colorHighlightBg); */ }

Design 3: No Borders

/*Address Bar + Title Bar + Status Bar - Docked to side Design 3: No Borders Version Date: 31 August 2023 */ :root { --minwidth: 311px; --maxwidth: 800px; } #pagetitle { cursor: move; z-index: 1; } #header { position: absolute; width: 313px; height: 30px; z-index: 1; } .mainbar { position: absolute; top: 35px; z-index: 10; width: 313px; height: 98px; } .toolbar > .button-textonly { position: absolute; top: 35px; width: var(--minwidth); z-index: 5; margin-left: 0px; } .toolbar > .button-textonly:is(:hover, :focus-within) { width: var(--maxwidth); } .toolbar-extensions { position: absolute !important; top: 60px; width: 300px; margin-top: 1px; } .OmniDropdown { top: calc(100% + 0px); } .address-top .mainbar > .toolbar-mainbar .toolbar-extensions:before, .address-top .mainbar > .toolbar-mainbar:before { height: 0px; } /*General Design*/ #tabs-tabbar-container { top: 131px; height: calc(100% - 131px) !important; } #tabs-container { min-width: 279px; max-width: 279px; } .tabs-left .tab-position .tab, .tabs-right .tab-position .tab { margin: 0px !important; } #panels-container { top: 131px !important; height: calc(100% - 131px) !important; z-index: 1; } .toolbar-panel { margin-top: -8px; } .button-popup { z-index: 10; } /* Fix Fullscreen*/ #browser.fullscreen .mainbar, #browser.fullscreen #panels-container, #browser.fullscreen #header { display: none !important; } /* Color Changes to Theme */ #header { background: none !important; } .toolbar-mainbar { background: none !important; } .toolbar-extensions { background: none !important; } #panels-container { background: none !important; } #browser.transparent-tabbar #tabs-tabbar-container.left, #browser.transparent-tabbar #tabs-tabbar-container.right { background: none !important; } .color-behind-tabs-off.address-top .mainbar { background: none !important; border: none !important; } .toolbar > .button-textonly { /* Option1 address field color lighter than background */ border: 2px solid var(--colorBgLighter); background-color: var(--colorBgLighter); /* Option2 address field color darker than background */ /* border: 2px solid var(--colorBgIntenser); background-color: var(--colorBgIntenser); */ } .toolbar > .button-textonly:hover { /* Option1 address field mouse hover border color from theme accent */ border: 2px solid var(--colorAccentBg); /* Option2 address field mouse hover border color from theme highlight */ /* border: 2px solid var(--colorHighlightBg); */ }

Instructions

.

Settings:

These are the basic changes in Settings I use:

On - Open settings in a tab

On - Tabs on the left

On - Floating Panel

On - Hide Status Bar (Or overlay)

On - Transparent Tab Bar And Transparent Background Tabs (Themes->Editor->Settings)

Off - Accent on window (Themes->Editor->Color Overrides)

Color Contrast - adjust to taste (Themes->Editor->Colors)

On - Show Title Bar (Needed since Vivaldi 6 update)

Off - Enable Workspaces (Needed since Vivaldi 6 update)

.

Theme:

For me the second dark theme customized to taste worked well.

In the bottom of the CSS there is a section labeled /* Color Changes to Theme */ Which works with it.

✱You can also download the theme here:

https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/NOb716R5l1g

.

Address Bar Dock Customization:

(As shown in the gif below)

Right click navigation area -> Edit -> Customize Toolbar

Grab the "Search Field" and throw it into the void.

Behind it you'll find the Address field which can be used as a search field.

From toolbar editor grab the buttons you need from the Status Bar.

.