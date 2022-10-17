@mib2berlin I can see what's happening now thanks m2b,

Firstly, it's the extension icons ONLY that are allowing customisation. And you can't move one to the left of the identity icon, for instance.

Second, moving an extension icon demands that you watch your vertical level: too low and nothing will happen. On the toolbar level a blue marker - behind the icon you're dragging - will appear, indicating the location where it will land.

Now to see if the perpetually useful zoom+- control can be put on the bar...

Update:- some other icons can be moved too, but only in groups. Trying to put the refresh icon in the centre after the address fails for me. Refresh currently sits to the left of Back. Downloads can be added to the centre.

The address and search fields share the same length here: stretching one shrinks the other.

Can't find any zoom.

[Update:- exposed Status bar and found a zoom slider.]