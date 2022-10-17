Solved Cannot customise order of Extension icons in Extension toolbar
From what I can see, Shift+LeftClick should allow you to drag-and-drop Extension icons to the desired order.
This does not work for me on version 5.5.2805.38 (neither my Windows nor my Linux installations)
Can anyone please help?
Pesala Ambassador
@henrivdm The modifier has been changed to Ctrl.
@Pesala thanks that worked! Do you know whether the Extension toolbar order is synched across devices?
Here we are in June '24 and the changing of the toolbar has failed again.
Ctrl LeftClick seems to activate an icon but drag & drop doesn't move anything.
A small + appears on a selected icon, but nothing.
Nothing with Shift, Alt, nor combinations incl RightClick.
Customisation not allowed anymore? Out on a limb, Vivaldi.
P Pathduck has marked this topic as solved
mib2berlin
@PhredE
Hi, work fine here, Ctrl + drag the icon.
@mib2berlin I can see what's happening now thanks m2b,
Firstly, it's the extension icons ONLY that are allowing customisation. And you can't move one to the left of the identity icon, for instance.
Second, moving an extension icon demands that you watch your vertical level: too low and nothing will happen. On the toolbar level a blue marker - behind the icon you're dragging - will appear, indicating the location where it will land.
Now to see if the perpetually useful zoom+- control can be put on the bar...
Update:- some other icons can be moved too, but only in groups. Trying to put the refresh icon in the centre after the address fails for me. Refresh currently sits to the left of Back. Downloads can be added to the centre.
The address and search fields share the same length here: stretching one shrinks the other.
Can't find any zoom.
[Update:- exposed Status bar and found a zoom slider.]
mib2berlin
@PhredE
Yep, moving the extension icons is a bit tricky.
You can move all icons/buttons with the Toolbar Editor
Therefor my extensions are in the status bar.
Cheers, mib
@henrivdm - sorry, not enough confidence here in Vivaldi to try it elsewhere so no answer.
More usability please, authors.
@mib2berlin - yes, tricky.
Reload now moving, dropped in centre.
Extensions in the status bar..? Errr, even trickier.
Now to see if Vivaldi is really likable.