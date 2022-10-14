This is the feature I would appreciate a lot too. As far as I know, only Chromium-based browsers like Microsoft Edge, Opera, Yandex.Browser and Brave offer such feature. Non-Chromium browser offering this is Mozilla Firefox only, which together with Edge, does it the best actually - In Firefox and Edge you can have the browser UI dark themed, but you can set it to display the sites in a light theme.

I particulary had some issues with DuckDuckGo search and YouTube being that the page initialy loaded light themed for a fraction of a second, than it quickly switched to dark theme (because of the OS settings you mention), making a really unpleasant flash(es). It made me eventually switch to Firefox because of that... If they had done it the Firefox or Edge way, that would have been the best... Yet we are a minority in this case, I think