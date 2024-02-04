I can confirm this, but only for newer profiles. I recently noticed this when I convinced a friend to try Vivaldi.

Him and I were puzzled because on his installation, Vivaldi would almost* never remember the size of a window after all windows had been closed, or the app had been closed, while on mine it always did.

*We noticed that if the window was resized twice, Vivaldi would remember the size of the second resize, unless that second resize made the app take the entire space of the desktop.

I've also noticed it in the my profile of my snapshot installation, where I have not resized any window in ages.