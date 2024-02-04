Start up window size
-
maximized window of Vivaldi when closed and reopened...
Maximized window of Vivaldi (not fullscreen though), when closed and reopened doesn't remember the size of a window (ie: maximized). It opens in some arbitrary weird size of 2/3 or so.
Needless to say, it worked well earlier. Now, some updates broke it down. Nothing was changed on my side either.
PS. Sadly, i installed some older version of Vivaldi and it works well, which confirms that updates lately broke it for worse.
ModEdit: Title
-
I can confirm this, but only for newer profiles. I recently noticed this when I convinced a friend to try Vivaldi.
Him and I were puzzled because on his installation, Vivaldi would almost* never remember the size of a window after all windows had been closed, or the app had been closed, while on mine it always did.
*We noticed that if the window was resized twice, Vivaldi would remember the size of the second resize, unless that second resize made the app take the entire space of the desktop.
I've also noticed it in the my profile of my snapshot installation, where I have not resized any window in ages.
-
alexanderpotemkin
Same here. Old Vivaldi account, MacOS 12.6, latest Vivaldi.
-
Still to this date this bug is not fixed
-
I have the same problem.
-
This is the 'latest' version of Vivaldi with possibility of having maximized window as of right now, FYI
5.4.2753.51
-
Hi, if you go into Settings -> Appearance, and enable "Use Native Window", this fixes the issue (at least for me). It might also explain why some users are unaffected by the bug. Anyway, I hope this can act as a temporary workaround, until a proper fix is rolled out.
(Edit: Window resizing also seems to be working correctly after latest update, so have now disabled "Use Native Window")
-
henryjames76 Banned
This post is deleted!
-
Thanks for this one @pbwoody79, but it didn't do the job because it shows the upper bar which i did hide with a custom css, thanks anyway.
I stay on the older version (the 'latest' one that it works: 5.4.2753.51) and wait till this bug is fixed, which I'm happy to hear about it @henryjames76
-
@easyj - Hi, could I ask you to do a small experiment if you have the spare time? Could you enable "Use Native Window" in Vivaldi, maximise your Vivaldi Window, and then disable this option in settings (and restart the browser every time you toggle "Use Native Window")?
Does the window keep its maximised dimensions? I'm just trying to narrow down, if it was toggling this option that solved this problem for me, or whether it was the small update to Vivaldi that followed almost immediately afterwards. Thanks!
-
@pbwoody79 i have installed the newest update available and tried what you have just said to no avail. I hope that helps to narrow it down.
Returning to the 5.4.2753.51 update back.
-
@easyj - Thanks for doing this for me. Unfortunately, I think it just confirms that my fix probably only works on my system I hope a universal fix, that also solves your issue, will be released soon.
-
@pbwoody79 no problem.
-
@henryjames76 is there any post that i can track of so i can know that this bug is fixed at some point of time?
I don't want updating and downgrading over and over again my browser. Better to stay on the old update and do the update when this bug is fixed, but i need to know which update includes this fix.
thanks
-
This was obviously an issue back in 2017 and seems to have been fixed with an update but is occurring for me on macOS 13.1 Ventura.
Since the last time I reduced the Vivaldi window size every time I launch it the size is returns to the reduced size meaning I have to increase it to maximum every time.
-
@Annerod replying to my own thread here because no one else has.
I did think this problem would go away but it persists despite restarts and the passing of time.
From what I can find online it has been an intermittent issue and like all intermittent issues often just fixes itself in the next update or patch. So I guess, just like an iOS version I will have to wait.
-
@Annerod replying to my own thread here because no one else has.
I did think this problem would go away but it persists despite restarts and the passing of time.
From what I can find online it has been an intermittent issue and like all intermittent issues often just fixes itself in the next update or patch. So I guess, just like an iOS version I will have to wait.
-
@Annerod replying to my own thread here because no one else has.
I did think this problem would go away but it persists despite restarts and the passing of time.
From what I can find online it has been an intermittent issue and like all intermittent issues often just fixes itself in the next update or patch. So I guess, just like an iOS version I will have to wait.
-
@Annerod A fix looks like it is on its way.
-
viktarbachkouski
@Annerod and + button broke the windows. USeless shame, not a browser