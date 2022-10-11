Bookmarks interface not updating properly.
-
On the bookmarks page whenever I drag a bookmark or delete a bookmark the interface does not update until I switch to the history page and go back to the bookmarks page. Also when I am reorganizing on the Speed Dial and I drag an item it freezes and never quite goes into its spot. Also the bookmarks toolbar does not update until I open a new window. I tried creating a new profile and deleting my older one and that helped for a while and then new behavior returned.
-
@pdfj confirmed, I have notice the same problem with bookmark panel & dialog. Pls file a bug report & post the # here.
-
hi i went and submitted the bug report for yall since I'm still experiencing this too
issue reference is VB-93676
-
For me, this problem occurs for any edits in the Bookmarks panel, including changes to Title, Description, order, etc. I can refresh the view by collapsing and expanding the containing folder after every edit.
The problem does not occur in a Bookmarks panel which is already open when Vivaldi starts from the last session. So a workaround is:
- Settings > General > Startup with Last Session;
- Open your Bookmarks panel(s);
- Exit Vivaldi;
- Restart Vivaldi.
Saving a window's tabs as a named session and opening the saved session as a new window did not fix the problem.
I'm currently using Vivaldi 5.6.2867.40 (Stable channel) (64-bit).
-
Does anyone know of a fix for this. I have this same issue where after using Vivaldi for a while Bookmark edits don't update until I switch out of the bookmarks window or reload the browser.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@mackid1993 Check for updates?
-
@Pesala I am running the latest snapshot 5.7.2901.3 (Official Build) (64-bit) and I'm still seeing this on and off.
-
@mackid1993 --
The quickest way I know to force a Bookmarks panel view to update is <F4><F4> (close and open sidebar). For example:
- Add bookmark <F4><F4>
- Edit title <F4><F4>
- Drag to desired order <F4><F4>
I have gotten into the habit of leaving the Bookmarks panel open in at least one window when I exit Vivaldi. When I restart Vivaldi, that panel works correctly for my entire session.
-
Thanks, glad to know it's not just me. Hopefully a fix comes in a new build!
-
@GJS Excellent GJS! Worked like a charm! How bright of you to figure that workaround out! Many thanks!
-
I've had the exact same issue and used the same F4F4 workaround for a while now.. But I've also made another interesting observation: That bug does not happen in a Private Window. There the bookmark panel works perfectly fine.
I assumed it had something to do with the extensions I'm using messing something up. But even if I disable all extensions it still does not work in the main window.
Do other people suffering from this bug have the same observation, that it works fine in Private Windows?
-
@SpeedingTurtle
Hi, there is a "Master" thread about.
I could reproduce the issue but only in a 100+ tab session with two windows running for hours.
There is a open bug report VB-94296.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/82643/bookmark-bar-drag-drop-issues?page=1
Cheers, mib
-
Can confirm, I have 102 open tabs right now and they have been open for the entire day.
-
@SpeedingTurtle
Restart Vivaldi should "fix" this immediately.
-
Actually, I tested this some more and it seems to have nothing to do with the number of open tabs or the session length. I found a way to reliably reproduce this issue in 10 seconds without opening a single tab:
- Freshly open Vivaldi (bookmarks still work)
- File - New Window (or Ctrl+N) (bookmarks still work)
- Close the new window (bookmarks are now broken)
So the action that seems to trigger this bug is closing a (non-private?) Vivaldi window. I've avoided opening a second Vivaldi window now and it seems fine. But has been less than 24 hours so we'll see how it goes.
-
@SpeedingTurtle
Hi, I will try to reproduce, can you add again your Vivaldi and OS version, please?
I use stable, snapshot and an internal 5.7 version on Windows 11 and Linux.
Cheers, mib
-
Vivaldi Stable on Windows 10 Version 21H2 (Build 19044.2486). I also tried to reproduce it on Mac but was not successful with that. t mght be a Wndows-only problem?
-
JamesSartorelli
@SpeedingTurtle
I am able to re-produce the issue while following these steps as well. Happens on both my main, and work pc.
Vivaldi 5.6.2867.62 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.2486)
-
Still broken in 5.7.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
I updated related bug VB-93676 for 5.7.2921.53.