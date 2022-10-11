For me, this problem occurs for any edits in the Bookmarks panel, including changes to Title, Description, order, etc. I can refresh the view by collapsing and expanding the containing folder after every edit.

The problem does not occur in a Bookmarks panel which is already open when Vivaldi starts from the last session. So a workaround is:

Settings > General > Startup with Last Session;

Open your Bookmarks panel(s);

Exit Vivaldi;

Restart Vivaldi.

Saving a window's tabs as a named session and opening the saved session as a new window did not fix the problem.

I'm currently using Vivaldi 5.6.2867.40 (Stable channel) (64-bit).