Solved Vivaldi wants to open XDG-open
When opening the latest version of Vivaldi browser in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS I get this request: "Do you want to open XDG-open?" and "A website wants to open this app", with the choices "open" or "cancel". Apparently, this is a known bug (VB-90923).
The reason I write this is I had a rather alarming experience with my 1Password app and the XDG-open thing, happened this way: When trying to register the 1Password desktop app using Vivaldi browser, the XDG-open app automatically broke in, even if I had cancelled it's request earlier, and I never got past it. The XDG-open app just put me in a loop, opening a new banner everytime i tried to enter text. If I tried to cancel the XDG-open thing, nothing happened.
Now this was rather alarming to me, specially when it was about my personal password vault, so I have put Vivaldi on the back burner and reverted to Firefox for serious jobs.
Problem is I love Vivaldi, have used it for years on my old Mac and never turned my back on it. I Love it's features and user friendliness, it's like being in the good, old Opera days. I feel disappointed that the Vivaldi lot seem rather obtuse about this bug. I've been out there on the Vivaldi-forum and came out none the wiser.
Someone out there who knows or maybe know someone who knows something about someone with the know (etc)?
Maybe I'm asking in the wrong place?
@audunsvante The issue with 1Password is not the same as the regular XDG open with unknown URL schemes.
For 1Password please ask at https://support.1password.com/contact/
If 1Password support tells, that it will not be fixed, then report issue to Vivaldi tracker.
@DoctorG OK, thank you for fast response. I'll do as suggested. Just cut'n paste this, edit a bit and post it. Then wait and see what the 1Password crowd will have to say.
Well, I now have a thread going with 1password about login communication between desktop and browser, but they claim no part in this xdg-open thing.
I am not the only one with this xdg-open popup and a workaround was to use a different startpage than vivaldi default and the popup was gone. Let vivaldi start with (example) duckduckgo as startpage and all was fine and dandy.
Had this issue with latest 7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit).
Switched from "homepage" to "startpage", case resolved.