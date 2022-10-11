When opening the latest version of Vivaldi browser in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS I get this request: "Do you want to open XDG-open?" and "A website wants to open this app", with the choices "open" or "cancel". Apparently, this is a known bug (VB-90923).

The reason I write this is I had a rather alarming experience with my 1Password app and the XDG-open thing, happened this way: When trying to register the 1Password desktop app using Vivaldi browser, the XDG-open app automatically broke in, even if I had cancelled it's request earlier, and I never got past it. The XDG-open app just put me in a loop, opening a new banner everytime i tried to enter text. If I tried to cancel the XDG-open thing, nothing happened.

Now this was rather alarming to me, specially when it was about my personal password vault, so I have put Vivaldi on the back burner and reverted to Firefox for serious jobs.

Problem is I love Vivaldi, have used it for years on my old Mac and never turned my back on it. I Love it's features and user friendliness, it's like being in the good, old Opera days. I feel disappointed that the Vivaldi lot seem rather obtuse about this bug. I've been out there on the Vivaldi-forum and came out none the wiser.

Someone out there who knows or maybe know someone who knows something about someone with the know (etc)?

Maybe I'm asking in the wrong place?