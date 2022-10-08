Create new mailing group
-
Cannot create a new mailing list. I have a group of people I regularly send same email to but doesn't tell you anywhere online how to set a NEW one up. Would appreciate a step by step tutorial please. I already have contacts set up. Just need to know how to create a permanent group list to sit in my contacts
-
P Pathduck moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows on
-
@bobfoth Vivaldi is not running a list manager. If you want to send messages to a group you should be able to put them all in a folder and then when you write the mail just add the whole folder to the To field, but it will not appear on anyone else's system as a mailing list message.
-
yojimbo274064400
Until Vivaldi implement a proper solution consider trying the following:
- create a new contact, i.e. Distribution list
- add email addresses to this contact
- compose emails via the Contacts panel to send to all email addresses, for example:
-
@sgunhouse said in Create new mailing group:
you should be able to put them all in a folder and then when you write the mail just add the whole folder to the To field
@sgunhouse Can I assume one does this via drag/drop? TIA
-
Kamadeva69
This is a deal breaker for me, I have spent time setting everything up and can not create a mailing list.
I am writing this two years after the above, WTF? back to Chrome using Yahoo email as my main client, this looked so promising. Oh well, I will revisit it in a few years they just may have thought this is a good idea by the
The Ray of Sunshine