IMAP connectione error socket timed out
I get this error on my second email that I put in Vivaldi not sure why it's only on the second email and not on both of them, also both of the emails have the same settings.
IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket timed out!
Anybody got a clue how to fix it?
mib2berlin
@Yamo
Hi, I had this error often from my Yahoo account, you can ignore it, maybe the timeout time is to low.
Some user report this for other provider but mail work as expected.
Cheers, mib
Email does work as expected but it's kinda annoying to have.
I have the same error. The window with the error message pops up every 12 seconds. I only have the problem with one Vivaldi mail account, a second runs without a timeout.
mib2berlin
@rfalk
Hi, iirc I never had this with vivaldi.net.
Please add Vivaldi and OS version, IMAP or POP3 and OAuth or password login.
I use IMAP with OAuth for vivaldi.net, all settings default.
Cheers, mib
Hi,
Problem solved:
Found in console log when socket time out appears :
background-common-bundle.js:1 [2022-10-26T12:26:28.794Z][imap-client] error fetching message for uid(s) 1 in folder INBOX.Haste Neubau: Error: Socket timed out!
After deleting this folder "Haste Neubau" the problem disappear.
I don't no why.
Additionally here the requested info:
Vivaldi 5.5.2805.38 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)
Überarbeitung 76a463d9378958cda5e4c7acc707661bc144238b
Betriebssystem Windows 7 Service Pack 1 (Build 7601.24544)
JavaScript V8 10.6.194.20
User-Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 6.1; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/106.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Login to vivaldi email client(s) by password, to googlemail by oauth.
p.s. never problem on my desktop WIN10. May be there ist a compatibilty problem with WIN7
We have the same error but in german:
"Die Anmeldung zum Posteingangsserver ist fehlgeschlagen. Der IMAP-Server antwortete mit: Timeout connecting to Server"
Thunderbird and FairEmail on Android works fine.
Its not possible to create an e-mail-account in Vivaldi.
mib3berlin
@SPVi
Hi, I use 5 mail accounts in Vivaldi mail, do you use a third party security software?
Avast block adding new accounts, for example.
Which provider do you try to use?
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin We use our own mail server and we do not use third party security software.
mib3berlin
@SPVi
Hm, there are issues with Dovecot server, for example.
Sometimes mail developer from the Vivaldi team read here, more information is needed then.
You can report it to the bug tracker with detailed information, this thread is one Year old and nobody else report this.
Cheers, mib