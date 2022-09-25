Hello to you all, coming from Wales!

I've been using Vivaldi on and off for a while now, but only in the last week have I been using it as my default browser, after using Brave as my go to browser for a couple of years.

I'm not finding a lot negative to say about it so far, and I've been quite happy with the customisation options, and as I'm a long time Linux exclusive user, where Manjaro has been my daily driver, and tweaked to look and perform exactly how I needed it to, all blends together pretty nicely.

Will I keep Vivaldi as my default? I have to say YES to that for the foreseeable future.

A big Thank You to the developers and maintainers for your hard work keeping Vivaldi among the best web browsers I've had the good fortune to use across the last 30 or so. !