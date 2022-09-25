-
Hello to you all, coming from Wales!
I've been using Vivaldi on and off for a while now, but only in the last week have I been using it as my default browser, after using Brave as my go to browser for a couple of years.
I'm not finding a lot negative to say about it so far, and I've been quite happy with the customisation options, and as I'm a long time Linux exclusive user, where Manjaro has been my daily driver, and tweaked to look and perform exactly how I needed it to, all blends together pretty nicely.
Will I keep Vivaldi as my default? I have to say YES to that for the foreseeable future.
A big Thank You to the developers and maintainers for your hard work keeping Vivaldi among the best web browsers I've had the good fortune to use across the last 30 or so. !
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@pezza75
Hi and welcome to Vivaldi.
I start with the simplest, use F1 to open the help pages.
Maybe you not know command chains?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/command-chains/
It is really a powerful tool if you get familiar with it.
Cheers, mib
-
Pesala Ambassador
@pezza75 Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Welcome @pezza75!
We're glad to have you among us and thank you for your kind words.
-
@pezza75 Welcome here in our Vivaldi Community
-
@pezza75 welcome to the community
-
@mib2berlin
Hello, thank you.
-
@jane-n
Thank you Jane.
I've found answers to everything I've needed so far on these forums, a fantastic resource!
-
@Catweazle
Thank you for the welcome.
-
ninetiesearly
-
-
I've been learning quite a bit to maximize my Linux experience, expanding my knowledge on things like terminal commands, file structures, and customizations.
-
@Yought152 You should post your experience with Linux in the Linux subforum and questions on Vivaldi in subforum Vivaldi on Linux.