Ok... so, I did post about this once a fair bit of time ago... eventually I gave up and switched back to Chrome.

Original post: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/79532/sync-upload-error

Here I am, trying to make the switch again... The issue is that roughly 9 out of every 10 sync attempts fail with an error of "Network error (ERR_CONNECTION_RESET)" at my office. At home it's more like 3 out of 10 fail, which is much more palatable.

I am operating under the assumption that there is some relation to the Sonicwall firewall at my office, which I manage along with an MSP.

The MSP, myself, and even reps from Sonicwall have spent HOURS (literally like, 13 hours over the course of a few days) trying to diagnose and resolve this issue. Disabling of various features, packet captures, everything we can think of.

Browsing to the bifrost address in a browser always results in a 404/Not Found error, which I understand is good/normal.

Nothing is dropped or blocked in the packet captures... a fail and succeed capture look identical except that in the fail, there are tons of transfer attempts for no reason that we can see from our end.

These seems like such a silly thing that I should give up on again... I just hate to be stumped.

So... all of the normal Sonicwall security services for things like DPI-SSL, Gateway AV, Capture ATP, IP, etc... all disabled temporarily during testing without success.

But if I go into a VPN or take myself off the firewall (direct to the ISP)... I get to a state more similar to my home, where it only fails around 30% instead of 90%.

I filed a bug/trouble report, but did not hear back... sort of at a loss as to what else to try. Even separate from the appliance wide disabling of features, exclusions across the board have been setup specifically for bifrost.vivaldi.com and *.vivaldi.com (just to be thorough).

Without seeing some dropped/blocked packets in the capture or some security service being triggered or SOMETHING... I am at a loss as to how to troubleshoot this without better error information from Vivaldi.

Any help available would be appreciated.

If I go to the Sync-Internals page and manually trigger "Request Start" sometimes the very next attempt (and a couple after) will succeed for some reason... then right back to failing over and over.

If I log out or delete the sync data, the very next attempt (and maybe a few after) will succeed before it goes back to failing over and over.

Windows 11 (latest build)

Tested with and without endpoint AV in place (and over the course of testing we even switched from Webroot to Sentinel One, so I rested with Webroot, without anything, and with S1)

Latest Vivaldi (6.5.3206.59)

Thanks in advance.