Sync Upload Error
-
Hi there! New Vivaldi user here... fleeing Chrome and didn't really love Firefox. So far I love Vivaldi, but I am having some issues with sync'ing. My PC is Windows 11, fully updated. Vivaldi 5.4.2753.51 (Stable 64-bit).
Notes...
- The error in settings is very simply, "Upload: Network Error".
- Download never gives an error/is always fine.
- On the sync-internals page, the error is, "NETWORK_CONNECTION_UNAVAILABLE (ERR_CONNECTION_RESET)"
- On sync-internals, if I hit "Stop Sync (keep data)" and then "Request Start", the sync works fine once and then fails on future syncs. Same if I reset the data in any way and then restart the sync, it will work once, then stop.
- If I close Vivaldi and all processes, then re-open it, it will work once and then fail after that.
- I have confirmed I can reach bifrost.vivaldi.com (as in, I get a 404 error via browser rather than an inability to connect at all).
- I have confirmed the issue persists without my anti virus.
- I do have a small firewall that I use, I made sure nothing to bifrost.vivaldi.com was blocked and nothing shows up as failing in the logs, but I also tried with the firewall removed and confirmed the issue persists.
- I confirmed the issue happens on my phone with Vivaldi as well, both on wifi and mobile data. I don't really browse much on my phone and did this only for testing.
That is all of the information I can think to include... does anyone have any advice?
Thank you in advance.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@drsuse Works for me 5.4.2753.51 Win 11 21H2.
But i have DSL connection, not Wifi or cell phone.
-
@DoctorG Sorry for lacking clarity... the desktop is connected via ethernet and cable internet access. It was just my phone that I was referring to with regard to wifi and mobile data.
-
@drsuse
Hi, do you run any third party AV software, Avast, Eset?
They can really cause strange issues with Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Thank you for the reply. I do run Webroot antivirus, but I confirmed the issue exists without it running (note #7 above).
-
@drsuse
Hm, disabling is sometimes not enough, they lurk in the background.
There was no report about sync update issues for a long time in the forum and I sync several Vivaldi instances on Linux, Android and Windows 11.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin I am confident that is not the case and certainly there is no suggestion that the AV from my PC might somehow impact Vivaldi on my phone.
Yeah, I am not sure... there always has to be a first, but mostly I was hoping for some more detailed logs or troubleshooting steps.
Very common in IT land, things that work for some may not work for all (and vice versa). Very happy it works for you, though, my friend.
-
@drsuse
Thank you, I should read up posts better than I do this time.
4. Do you reset the sync data or the whole Vivaldi profile data?
At least on desktop you can create a new profile and try to sync this but as you are a new user the profile is also fresh, I guess.
I am a bit out of ideas at moment, the usual trouble shooting will not really help you, I fear.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Sometimes the Vivaldi sync server has hickups, it is rare but you can check: https://vivaldistatus.com
Cheers, mib
-
mib2berlin
@drsuse
Ooops:
Sync failed, network error!
EDIT: It is working again now but was stopped for about 20 minutes.
-
@mib2berlin I have not deleted and recreated the profile, just the sync data. I would be more inclined to try "last ditch" type stuff if it were ONLY happening on the PC (things like reinstalling the browser or recreating the profile, though of course I may still). Yes, fresh installs/profiles for both PC and mobile.
It's interesting though... both devices have been error free for about an hour or so. I have been watching it casually, not staring constantly, of course... haha. But no errors on either device for much longer than is typical for me so far.
I hate to say, "never mind, it's all good!" based on an hour or two of smooth sailing out of a few days of errors.
But who knows... maybe.
-
@mib2berlin Oh no! It got you too!
Glad it was a short lived error... maybe that is all it is here. Certainly I cannot sit around staring at it, and maybe it just fails frequently enough randomly that I keep noticing the little icon change.
-
Ok... so, I did post about this once a fair bit of time ago... eventually I gave up and switched back to Chrome.
Original post: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/79532/sync-upload-error
Here I am, trying to make the switch again... The issue is that roughly 9 out of every 10 sync attempts fail with an error of "Network error (ERR_CONNECTION_RESET)" at my office. At home it's more like 3 out of 10 fail, which is much more palatable.
I am operating under the assumption that there is some relation to the Sonicwall firewall at my office, which I manage along with an MSP.
The MSP, myself, and even reps from Sonicwall have spent HOURS (literally like, 13 hours over the course of a few days) trying to diagnose and resolve this issue. Disabling of various features, packet captures, everything we can think of.
Browsing to the bifrost address in a browser always results in a 404/Not Found error, which I understand is good/normal.
Nothing is dropped or blocked in the packet captures... a fail and succeed capture look identical except that in the fail, there are tons of transfer attempts for no reason that we can see from our end.
These seems like such a silly thing that I should give up on again... I just hate to be stumped.
So... all of the normal Sonicwall security services for things like DPI-SSL, Gateway AV, Capture ATP, IP, etc... all disabled temporarily during testing without success.
But if I go into a VPN or take myself off the firewall (direct to the ISP)... I get to a state more similar to my home, where it only fails around 30% instead of 90%.
I filed a bug/trouble report, but did not hear back... sort of at a loss as to what else to try. Even separate from the appliance wide disabling of features, exclusions across the board have been setup specifically for bifrost.vivaldi.com and *.vivaldi.com (just to be thorough).
Without seeing some dropped/blocked packets in the capture or some security service being triggered or SOMETHING... I am at a loss as to how to troubleshoot this without better error information from Vivaldi.
Any help available would be appreciated.
If I go to the Sync-Internals page and manually trigger "Request Start" sometimes the very next attempt (and a couple after) will succeed for some reason... then right back to failing over and over.
If I log out or delete the sync data, the very next attempt (and maybe a few after) will succeed before it goes back to failing over and over.
Windows 11 (latest build)
Tested with and without endpoint AV in place (and over the course of testing we even switched from Webroot to Sentinel One, so I rested with Webroot, without anything, and with S1)
Latest Vivaldi (6.5.3206.59)
Thanks in advance.