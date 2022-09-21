QR code scanner don't work
Hi, I have problem with QR code scanner. No matter what I do Vivaldi won't scan QR code I am pointing at. I have camera permission for the app. I know that scanner worked in the past. I tried to delete app cache but It didn't fix the problem. What else shout I do to try to make it work?
Hi,
Are you in a No Google Services Device / Rom?
If so,
Continue here
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/56501/qr-no-gms-google-mobile-services
Thx
Hey, sorry for late reply. I stoped following this thread.
I use stock rom with google services.
Phone is Huawei mate 20 lite model SNE-LX1 build 12.0.0.226 (latest one for this phone).
I can use other QR scanner apps without problem, but vivaldi's build in QR scanner doesn't work. I used it in the past and don't know when it stopped working. Scanner opens and I point camera at QR code, but it never scans.
Hi,
Then open a BugReport.
https://help.vivaldi.com/android/android-troubleshoot/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Thx
fatimatavery94
That can be really frustrating! Have you tried using a different QR code scanner app?
Hi, I have similar issue: the QR code scanner hardly ever works. For most cases nothing happens if I point the camera at a code. Each time I verify the code if it opens in Opera and I must say that it works like a charm there...
wlithennie4 Banned
I have used the QR code reader from the day I installed Vivaldi. Today Vivaldi will open the camera but won't read the code. On the same device, realme X2 running Android 10, Vivaldi Snapshot also will not read the QR codes. 4 individual apps will read the codes. I have cleared the cache and rebooted the device. I tried many different angles and distances.
On another device Vivaldi worked perfectly.
What have I done incorrectly?
How do I fix the problem?