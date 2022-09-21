Feature Request - Toggle Floating Panel
I LOVE that panels can be set to independently float or not! Such great functionality!
One thing that would make it better, IMO, is to put a toggle button in the panel's title bar to toggle whether it's a floating or non-floating panel.
Why? Because I use the panel for a wide variety of things, one of which is using it for various messengers and SMS clients. And as I'm working, switching between tasks and conversations, there are some sites and times when I want a specific pane to float or not, depending on what I'm doing. Being able to switch that on-the-fly, as it were, would be a lot easier than "right-click the tab panel's button, select 'floating panel', click 'this panel'" over and over.
I did look for a hotkey solution, but didn't find one.
Also looked into Command Chains, but couldn't get any of the few "Panel" commands to do anything, so that's no good.
Come to think of it, a better UI implementation might be, instead of on the panel's title bar, to put a small button on the panel button itself. Like a badge on an icon, that one could click to toggle. The other way, anywhere on the panel itself, you'd have to re-open a panel that had collapsed, to change the setting. The little button could even be an on/off indicator so you would know at-a-glance!
Heh. I don't ask for much, do I?
For reference:
This is a great idea. If I were choosing the icon for it, it would be a pin / thumb tack.
Pesala Ambassador
@AzDayton You can make the setting easier to access by editing the Panel Bar Button menu in Settings, Appearance, Menu Customization.
This Panel, is then available directly on the right-click menu.
Pesala Ambassador
@AzDayton Now that this topic has been moved to Feature Requests, it no longer needs the Feature Request prefix.
I don't like the idea of cluttering the UI with a button for this. Moving the mouse to the top Panel Toolbar would be no more efficient than right-click.
Maybe double-click or long click could toggle the Floating status?
giaaaacomo
don't wanna necropost, but i also really think that a dedicated button in the upper right of the panel (near the home and the x button) would be fantastic, similar to what happens in opera.
i get that, as said by @Pesala, cluttering the interface wouldn't be nice, but here i suggest the option to decide what to show in the upper bar of the floating panel. for example, if one only uses that for messaging, the home and the back/forth button become useless.
the best thing about the panel, to me, is that it's basically like an external device that can appear when it's useful, thus everyone uses it differently; allowing more customization would increse its functionality a lot, and make it more flexible