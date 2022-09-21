I LOVE that panels can be set to independently float or not! Such great functionality!

One thing that would make it better, IMO, is to put a toggle button in the panel's title bar to toggle whether it's a floating or non-floating panel.

Why? Because I use the panel for a wide variety of things, one of which is using it for various messengers and SMS clients. And as I'm working, switching between tasks and conversations, there are some sites and times when I want a specific pane to float or not, depending on what I'm doing. Being able to switch that on-the-fly, as it were, would be a lot easier than "right-click the tab panel's button, select 'floating panel', click 'this panel'" over and over.

I did look for a hotkey solution, but didn't find one.

Also looked into Command Chains, but couldn't get any of the few "Panel" commands to do anything, so that's no good.

Come to think of it, a better UI implementation might be, instead of on the panel's title bar, to put a small button on the panel button itself. Like a badge on an icon, that one could click to toggle. The other way, anywhere on the panel itself, you'd have to re-open a panel that had collapsed, to change the setting. The little button could even be an on/off indicator so you would know at-a-glance!

Heh. I don't ask for much, do I?

For reference:

