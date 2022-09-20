Solved Create a new blog
Hey all,
I'm trying to create a new blog, but I'm having that message "Sorry, that site already exists!".
Someone had it? What do I do?
Hey @vin1c1u92!
I checked and looks like you've had a blog in the past and deleted it. It's not possible to create a new blog with the same account once you've deleted a blog, at least not without our intervention.
I might be able to restore the old blog for you. Should I try?
Actually, I deleted it, cause I want to create a brand new one
It would be nice if I could just create one from the scratch, but if it's easy to get back the old one, it's ok.
I have restored the blog.
You can start by moving all published posts and pages to Trash and then go through the settings and customisation options to give the blog a fresh appearance.
Perfect.
Thanks.
Sorry bothering you, but I cannot edit the blog.
I mean, I can see it, I follow it, but It's not editable.
Do I have to do something?
How about now?
Now it's all working fine.
Thank you
sulegulmen
@jane-n Same problem. "Sorry, that site already exists!" yes I deleted to rebuild, how to restore?
@sulegulmen, I have restored the blog for you.
ObserverHerb
Hate to have to +1 this, but would it be possible to restore mine as well? I deleted it a few months ago because I didn't think I'd ever have a long-term use for it, but I do now.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@ObserverHerb Done! Your blog is back up.
ObserverHerb
@jane-n Tysm! That's very kind of you to do.
AntaresShao
@jane-n I'm so sorry to bother you, but I have the same question. I'd like to restore my blog, could you please help me with it? Thanks a lot.
@AntaresShao Done!
Happy blogging!
Same here.