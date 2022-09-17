Unread mail doesn't show in Unread
There are new messages that don't show in Unread and only show in Received. Their status is Unread, i.e. they are in bold, but why are they not shown in Unread? Even the count shows that, but I have no idea how. Unless I search for an old message, I only visit Unread, but if there are Unread messages that don't show there, I have a problem. What am I missing about the workings of Vivaldi Mail?
mib2berlin Soprano
@pakucha
Hi, do you have those icons disabled like me, I don´t want to see Junk mails in unread, for example.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin For some reason, the Show icons didn't show in my view. They miraculously appeared when I toggled the view several times. It wasn't the junk that was the culprit of the confusion but the mailing lists item. Thanks for the hint in the right direction.
Best
Pavel
Shoham Supporters
I have the same problem but toggling the views doesn't solve the problem. Nor does refreshing the filter.
A contact for which I have created a filter is sending me emails and they are not showing in Unread, which is a real problem.
Attaching the examples -