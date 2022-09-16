Feed reader never updates
nwarzotkorde
When I first add feeds to the reader it finds several items, as expected. However, none of my feeds ever update after that, even if I manually hit check all. The mail client finds new mail as expected. Not sure what to do about this.
@nwarzotkorde I’ve faced such issues in the past. The whole feed reader not updating is actually a good thing, for me it was a third of the feeds and it took me a long time to realize.
Export your feeds, create a new profile and import the feeds. Over the next days check whether they update. Delete your feeds on your current profile and import the exported OPML file, check the status there too. If both attempts fail, it’s likely there is a feed that is causing the lot to fail. If it works on the new profile, but not in your current one, something might be wrong with your current profile, that can’t be fixed easily.
Open devtools for the UI and trigger devtools for the mail page. You might get some hints. You will need the internal devtools for the export of feeds anyway.
bluemorpho
This is still an issue for me. I imported a couple dozen feeds to Vivaldi about a month ago. Some of them (tech news sites) are high volume. They all worked great for about two weeks. Now they never update. Exactly two of the dozens of feeds update now. New ones I add will not update. I've tried everything I can think of. Any suggestions would be appreciated.
@bluemorpho Follow directions from earlier post.
bluemorpho
@luetage I'm glad that this is a good thing for you. Enjoy.
Thank you for confirming that feeds in Vivaldi are actually, truly, broken. I will stop using Vivaldi as a feed reader.
@bluemorpho If you’re unwilling to follow directions, don’t ask for suggestions.