@nwarzotkorde I’ve faced such issues in the past. The whole feed reader not updating is actually a good thing, for me it was a third of the feeds and it took me a long time to realize.

Export your feeds, create a new profile and import the feeds. Over the next days check whether they update. Delete your feeds on your current profile and import the exported OPML file, check the status there too. If both attempts fail, it’s likely there is a feed that is causing the lot to fail. If it works on the new profile, but not in your current one, something might be wrong with your current profile, that can’t be fixed easily.

Open devtools for the UI and trigger devtools for the mail page. You might get some hints. You will need the internal devtools for the export of feeds anyway.