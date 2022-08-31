I have an email account set up with IMAP in Vivaldi for an Outlook 365 account. The account was able to connect and download all the emails. It seems to be working except for regular error messages in the console:

IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!

Incoming server: outlook.office365.com; SSL/TLS

Outgoing server: smtp.office365.com; StartTLS

Oauth

I have the same account connected with IMAP with Thunderbrid and there does not seem to be a problem.

I am not sure what is causing this socket error.