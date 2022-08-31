We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Solved IMAP connection problem
-
I have an email account set up with IMAP in Vivaldi for an Outlook 365 account. The account was able to connect and download all the emails. It seems to be working except for regular error messages in the console:
IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!
Incoming server: outlook.office365.com; SSL/TLS
Outgoing server: smtp.office365.com; StartTLS
Oauth
I have the same account connected with IMAP with Thunderbrid and there does not seem to be a problem.
I am not sure what is causing this socket error.
-
I was able to track down the problem!
I checked all the folders listed in the IMAP email account that was creating problems. Some of the folders did not exist on Outlook, although they showed up as subscribed in Vivaldi/IMAP.
I unsubscribed from all the folders that were not present on the server. That solved the problem.
I still get some disconnections from the various email accounts, but they are rare. So now it's most likely due to short-term disconnections from the network.
-
@edarve
Hi, I have the same error on my Yahoo account but it is working fine.
I have set the update to 15 minutes but the error appears every 50-60 minutes. I don´t care much of it.
Does Thunderbird maybe not show errors to the user, does it have a error log or something?
Cheers, mib
-
Thanks for the reply. I switched the update to manual, but the error message is still here. It's ongoing continually, every 5 to 6 secs. Thunderbird does not report any error for that account. It's puzzling. But like you are saying, it does not seem to affect sending/receiving emails. It just keeps blinking in the Mail panel.
-
@edarve
Hi, some provider use push service and Vivaldi is not able to stop this, they are working on it.
It seams you can disable in in the Outlook app, I found:
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/office/how-can-i-turn-push-notifications-and-sounds-on-or-off-ef8be4f4-85f9-4a90-8c4b-a27f483a0f0a#:~:text=Open the left navigation menu,and choose sounds for each.
Maybe this is the issue.
Cheers, mib
-
Thanks. I think that's for the mobile app on a phone. That setting should not affect Vivaldi on a desktop.
-
@edarve
Yes but for my understanding it disable the service on the server side.
I got several search results for "outlook 365 push notification".
This is only guessing, I dont have a 365 account and cant test this.
Cheers, mib
-
gmg Vivaldi Team
@edarve said in IMAP connection problem:
IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!
This shouldn't cause any problems. Usually just due to temporarily losing internet connection like when the computer hibernates something like that.
We should change the error message there, but haven't gotten around to it.
Do you see any issues that come with the error or is everything working as expected?
-
As far as I can tell, the account is working normally. But it's not an issue of connection to the internet. I added 3 other accounts (2 gmails + a live.com account), and they seem to be working fine. It's not really too much of a problem except for seeing the warning messages blinking every ~ 5 secs. Is there a way to get more debugging information from Vivaldi about why the socket is being closed?
-
I was able to track down the problem!
I checked all the folders listed in the IMAP email account that was creating problems. Some of the folders did not exist on Outlook, although they showed up as subscribed in Vivaldi/IMAP.
I unsubscribed from all the folders that were not present on the server. That solved the problem.
I still get some disconnections from the various email accounts, but they are rare. So now it's most likely due to short-term disconnections from the network.
-
-
-
I to am experiencing this problem now. Everything was working fine up until about a week ago. I am using the same server settings as your post with Outlook from Godaddy.
Incoming server: outlook.office365.com; SSL/TLS
Outgoing server: smtp.office365.com; StartTLS
Oauth
I have no idea of the cause. Any suggestions appreciated.
Thanks,
Simon
-
@simonwhite
Hi, there is a newer thread about IMAP connection issues, one user found a solution for the problem.
Maybe you check the post and/or the whole thread:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90090/mail-client-not-syncing-with-imap-server-properly/46?page=3#:~:text=%40mib2berlin-,Well,-%2C it seems that
Cheers, mib
-
Thank-you for your suggestion but adding Vivaldi to the Windows Defender Exclusion list made no difference.
-
@simonwhite said in IMAP connection problem:
Thank-you for your suggestion but adding Vivaldi to the Windows Defender Exclusion list made no difference.
For just over two weeks I have had this error now today there are no errors and I did not change any settings. So perhaps it was something to do with my goDaddy email provider.
-
halberstadt
Mail server and Vivaldi mail client on Win10 work well together, and then they don't.
I have filed two bug reports on this problem. Is this a dovecot-Vivaldi issue? Other ideas to check? Vivaldi is on auto update, so is Win10.
Server is a dovecot at GlowHost.
Server says, report by GlowHost tech:
Oct 7 10:17:18 quebec dovecot: imap-login: Disconnected: Connection closed (auth failed, 1 attempts in 2 secs): user=[email protected], method=PLAIN, rip=24.60.208.199, lip=154.12.166.83, TLS: Connection closed, session=<Ci+lAyEH1/YYPNDH>
Logs shows an auth failure again from the IP for the email address [email protected] . IP 154.12.166.83 listed in the log is our server IP address.
Vivaldi server log says:
12:37:19.844 error [Mail - [email protected]] IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket timed out!
12:37:19.844 error [Mail - [email protected]] IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket timed out!
12:37:19.845 error [Mail - [email protected]] IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket timed out!
12:37:19.845 error [Mail - [email protected]] IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket timed out!
12:37:32.479 error [Mail - [email protected]] Timeout connecting to server
emails verify and work, then fail
removed old, unused mail clients
removed Webroot, antivirus
MS virus remains