it's probably Vivaldi quirk/bug because i can clearly pinpoint to the specific older version of Vivaldi where and when it has started and to this day hasn't been fixed thoroughly even though it's been said in the latest release notes (6.0) that it was fixed.

So guys, if you want maximized windows to be remembered downgrade to this version simply by downloading it and replacing installation easily on your Mac, and it will work, then wait till Vivaldi team finally fix it.

Needless to say other browsers, for example Firefox works properly and i have been upgrading macOS system many times in between, so it's mostly likely not on the side of macOS either, just Vivaldi's.

Here's the maximized window stable version:

Vivaldi.5.4.2753.51.dmg

https://vivaldi.com/download/archive/?platform=mac