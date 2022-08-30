Solved Window Size and Position is not saved between browser restarts
As the subject line says: window size and position is not saved between restarts. This install is relatively fresh (5.x), has a handful of extensions (none of which reorder the window), and no matter the setting in Preferences which I toggle (native window, transparency, etc), Vivaldi will default to a 4 by 3 window on the left side of my screen, no matter how I resize it or where I position it.
I'm currently connected to a Vivaldi account which syncs with Windows clients and none of those suffer from the size and positioning issue.
@jeremybickerstaffe I don't know whether this is a Vivaldi quirk, a macOS quirk or both but when the window size/position does not stick, try this: Resize the Vivaldi window smaller than it needs to be, move the window so that the bottom-right corner is where you want it, then resize the window by click-dragging the upper left corner. Quit the browser and relaunch and the window size/position should now be correct. If that worked then you should now be able to move or resize the window any way you choose.
jeremybickerstaffe
I'm also experiencing something like this. I nearly always want Vivaldi running full screen. Every time I start Vivaldi it defaults to a particular size and position in screen that is about 80% of the screen and I always have to resize it.
iam1simpleguy
@xyzzy I am also having this issue for quite long.Now i clean installed win11.And installed vivaldi and same problem.I even tried standalone but in vain. Strange all other programs works fine and remember there positions but not vivaldi.
jeremybickerstaffe
That is genuinely one of those "One Weird Tip" things. And it so nearly works! I can now get Vivaldi to take up about 98% of the screen. And I can get a different persistent size between restarts. But only either full height or full width, not both at the same time. Thanks
it's probably Vivaldi quirk/bug because i can clearly pinpoint to the specific older version of Vivaldi where and when it has started and to this day hasn't been fixed thoroughly even though it's been said in the latest release notes (6.0) that it was fixed.
So guys, if you want maximized windows to be remembered downgrade to this version simply by downloading it and replacing installation easily on your Mac, and it will work, then wait till Vivaldi team finally fix it.
Needless to say other browsers, for example Firefox works properly and i have been upgrading macOS system many times in between, so it's mostly likely not on the side of macOS either, just Vivaldi's.
Here's the maximized window stable version:
Vivaldi.5.4.2753.51.dmg
https://vivaldi.com/download/archive/?platform=mac
Maximize -> fullscreen -> restart.
Worked for me (Vivaldi 6).
The bug will reappear if the window is resized again.
@Feijoa i have tried it and didn't work. This bug is f hilarious.
Streptococcus
For me, Vivaldi saves the width of the window, but not the height. The height is always the vertical size of the screen minus the height of the dock and the menu bar. I have a wide screen so Vivaldi does not need the entire width of it and it occupies less than half of it.
@Feijoa This worked for me also, thanks for the tip
@easyj I can confirm the same behaviour as others in this thread on my M1 Air running Big Sur. I've been keeping a copy of V5.4 available for when this issue annoys me enough to downgrade. Hopefully it gets sorted soon.
@Adincorn same here, still is the case, unfortunately.
If anyone is interesteed there is a possible workaround using Keyboard Masestro: