Here, in London, public transport is excellent (though expensive), cycling is very dangerous, so the roads are full of cars commuting, shopping, and doing the school run. No one likes travelling on the tube, which is also full of toxic PP2 particles, and Covid-19 infected passengers. People will always prefer personal transport if they can afford it. I can travel free on trains, tubes, and buses at off-peak times, so my experience is very different to that of regular commuters.

Diesel trucks and buses (though London is switching to Hybrid and Battery Electric buses a.s.a.p.) are the worst. The toxic effects of pollution on my breathing motivates me to support Tesla and other EV solutions. One of my supporters died of lung cancer due to pollution. Her husband bought an early Model S so that she could breathe clean air when travelling on London’s roads.

Aciramoto and Aptera are possible alternatives for commuter vehicles.