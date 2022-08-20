Improve adblock syntax (+security) and show invalid/unsupported filters
sdtbluethink
I love Vivaldi. But there is still potential for improvement with the adblocker (and security).
There are several filters that Vivaldi does not yet support. Therefore it would be great to get an overview of the valid/supported and invalid/unsupported filters of a filter list.
eg unsupported filters:
||url-xyz.com^$xhr
||url-xyz.com^$subdocument
||url-xyz.com^$ping
||url-xyz.com^$other
||url-xyz.com^$popup
||url-xyz.com^$third-party
||url-xyz.com^$script
||url-xyz.com^$generichide and genericblock
*##+js(no-floc) -> DOM
Better support also helps security. There are websites that want to steal local content and for that an adblocker would have to block access (or Vivaldi does it somehow).
List to block NAS access:
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/uBlockOrigin/uAssets/master/filters/lan-block.txt
Adblock documentation:
https://help.eyeo.com/en/adblockplus/how-to-write-filters
sdtbluethink
Update 2023-11
NOT supported yet (old list):
||url-xyz.com^$xhr
||url-xyz.com^$generichide
SUPPORTED yet:
||url-xyz.com^$subdocument
||url-xyz.com^$ping
||url-xyz.com^$other
||url-xyz.com^$popup
||url-xyz.com^$third-party
||url-xyz.com^$script
||url-xyz.com^$image
||url-xyz.com^$document
||url-xyz.com^$websocket
||url-xyz.com^$image,domain=xxx.com
||url-xyz.com/subpage/$csp=script-src 'none'
||url-xyz.com/.js$script,redirect=noopjs:100
*##+js(no-floc)
NEXT filter types could be:
||url-xyz.com^$badfilter
||url-xyz.com^$1p
||url-xyz.com^$3p
||url-xyz.com^$frame
||url-xyz.com^$header
||url-xyz.com^$important
||url-xyz.com^$inline-script
||url-xyz.com^$method
||example.com$,removeparam=/^ss\$/,,image
||example.com$replace=/bad/good/,___,~third-party
I will try to check it regularly and add to it again if necessary. It would be great if Vivaldi could produce documentation. Perhaps the documentation already exists?
@sdtbluethink said in Improve adblock syntax (+security) and show invalid/unsupported filters:
Perhaps the documentation already exists?
I don't think so. This thread is already a sort of documentation and would be useful if you manage to prefix which filters are in [ABP] format and which - probably something in the next list - are [UBO] exclusive, likely more complex to be supported in the near time.
Also, to me would be useful to see some feedback of what is blocked in console instead of a too much generic
ERR : Blocked by client
@sdtbluethink Maybe it's worth creating a feature request to support these expressions through the built-in adblock?