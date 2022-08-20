I love Vivaldi. But there is still potential for improvement with the adblocker (and security).

There are several filters that Vivaldi does not yet support. Therefore it would be great to get an overview of the valid/supported and invalid/unsupported filters of a filter list.

eg unsupported filters:

||url-xyz.com^$xhr

||url-xyz.com^$subdocument

||url-xyz.com^$ping

||url-xyz.com^$other

||url-xyz.com^$popup

||url-xyz.com^$third-party

||url-xyz.com^$script

||url-xyz.com^$generichide and genericblock

*##+js(no-floc) -> DOM

Better support also helps security. There are websites that want to steal local content and for that an adblocker would have to block access (or Vivaldi does it somehow).

List to block NAS access:

https://raw.githubusercontent.com/uBlockOrigin/uAssets/master/filters/lan-block.txt

Adblock documentation:

https://help.eyeo.com/en/adblockplus/how-to-write-filters