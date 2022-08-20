Brave Search Engine?
How do I set Brave Search engine as my search engine?
@ToddAndMargo Either follow the instructions here: https://search.brave.com/default
Or do this:
That is how to do it in Brave Browser, not Vivaldi.
@ToddAndMargo
Hi, tested it a few seconds ago, work.
No idea why it not work for you.
Cheers, mib
ToddAndMargo
Oh now it works! Only in about the third search.brave.com windows I opened up.
Thank you!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ToddAndMargo What is the purpose of
search.bar.com? Why did you post it?
I misspelled Brave. I just corrected it . Thank you!
I can't add Brave. "Add search enginen" doesn't appear here.
@Flexman
Hi, searched a bit.
URL:
https://search.brave.com/search?q=%s
I found some search suggestions but none work, for example:
https://search.brave.com/api/suggest?q=%25s
Maybe another user knows the suggest URL, or search the web for a solution yourself.
paul1149 Supporters
@mib2berlin The url https://search.brave.com/api/suggest?q=%s should work for Brave suggestions.
