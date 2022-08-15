A blazing fast and nice little browser with excelent privacy protection. Good as second browser and for those with low sys specs.

It should be added that it naturally carries all the SSuite PWA webapps and also allows you to access and run local apps.

What the authors said

SSuite NetSurfer runs on the internal web engine of Microsoft's Edge browser, also known as the WebView2 runtime control. The WebView2 control uses Microsoft Edge as the rendering engine, so our application has no other connection with Microsoft's Edge browser itself, or any other tracking or data collection built into it. We did this because the WebView2 control is now the main browser engine in all the latest Windows releases.

It has recently come to light that Google is employing ex-CIA agents to help with their data collecting and information gathering on their users. This is a major concern for anybody using any of their services or products. This is also part why we created our own browser that runs directly of the WebView2 runtime control. This ensures no tracking, information collection, or any other data leaks on your browsing habits from BigTech. NetSurfer also blocks social media and website tracking from websites that you visit, but individual cookie blocking is also available for the more paranoid out there. Just open the website in a separate popup window by clicking on the "Window" button that can be found on the left-hand side of the main toolbar. After the website has opened in the new popup window, click on the small lock icon next to the address bar to change your security preferences. We have also added a “Private Mode” browsing function to ensure complete protection against personal data collection and tracking across website surfing. You will be completely safe from anyone trying to track and collect your personal browsing data.

Since we are only using the WebView2 runtime control, NetSurfer runs without any overhead; like URL click tracking, link filtering, or personal data collection. When you start NetSurfer or open a new tab, the browser will navigate directly to your chosen homepage, which can be set from a selection of our best web apps on the settings dialog window, unlike some other browsers which will send you to their fixed built-in homepage filled with paid advertising which you cannot change or delete!

By using Edge's WebView2 runtime control in standalone mode, we are able to provide you with the fastest browsing speed ever. Our browser is currently one of the fastest browsers on the net. We have tested our browser with at least three websites that benchmark browser performance.

(I can confirm, this thing competes in speed with the File Explorer)

The WebView2 runtime control does not support Extensions, this is due to security concerns. By default, WebView2 is evergreen and receives automatic updates to help you stay on the latest and most secure surfing platform. The WebView2 runtime control is Chromium-based for best performance and security. Rely on an up-to-date version of Chromium with regular platform updates and security patches.

8.63 MB in Download Size (32 and 64 bits)

https://www.ssuitesoft.com/software/netsurferwebbrowser.htm

Downsite, obviously only for Windows