I just finished my ~6 month internship at a local software company, and they make websites and webshops for clients. A lot of them use WordPress, and this was my first time using it.

I agree with @Pathduck, the difference between posts and categories is a bit confusing at first. Especially if a site has its own post types. You don't wanna know how much time I spent looking for certain things, just because I didn't know where to look.

The real fun begins when - for example - they store all their products in 'Posts', and have a seperate category for actual posts. Good luck finding the one page you need to edit lol.

But to get back on topic: that's one of the reasons I love Vivaldi. No one would complain if they hadn't added this feature, but they still did. Vivaldi really goes the extra mile to make the life of its users easier (and more customizable of course).