Thank you Vivaldi for the possibility to create a 'Blog' here
This is also a unique feature of the Vivaldi browser.
With 'WordPress' a very popular blogging system and some settings this works very well.
"Vivaldi has tried to keep it simple by removing some of the more complex features so users can start blogging relatively easily."
https://help.vivaldi.com/services/vivaldi-blogs/create-a-new-blog/
https://help.vivaldi.com/services/vivaldi-blogs/customizing-the-blog/
There are many, interesting blogs from Vivaldi users to discover here:
https://vivaldi.net/?blogpage=1
Which deserve more comments
@ingolftopf Yes, WordPress is great and relatively easy to use once you learn the basics
Still, there are a lot of users who struggle to understand the concepts like "posts", "categories" and organising their blog. Some don't understand the difference between a blog and a regular website, and how a blog is by definition a chronological ordering of posts. But Wordpress can also be used to create static pages of course.
WordPress doesn't really hold the users's hand when starting out, but there is a lot of great documentation out there and we should point users there when they have questions:
https://wordpress.org/support/article/new-to-wordpress-where-to-start/
https://www.wpbeginner.com
Before working for Vivaldi, I was a passionate browser user and one of the things that brought me here was the possibility to create my own blog without the need of third parties or previous experience.
I'm glad you value it! Best regards.
I just finished my ~6 month internship at a local software company, and they make websites and webshops for clients. A lot of them use WordPress, and this was my first time using it.
I agree with @Pathduck, the difference between posts and categories is a bit confusing at first. Especially if a site has its own post types. You don't wanna know how much time I spent looking for certain things, just because I didn't know where to look.
The real fun begins when - for example - they store all their products in 'Posts', and have a seperate category for actual posts. Good luck finding the one page you need to edit lol.
But to get back on topic: that's one of the reasons I love Vivaldi. No one would complain if they hadn't added this feature, but they still did. Vivaldi really goes the extra mile to make the life of its users easier (and more customizable of course).
@MoosMas
Thanks for your nice post here.
At first, creating a blog here seems a bit complicated.
But if you take a closer look, it's actually quite simple here.
Moreover, there are real treasures to be discovered here
Thank you again @VIVALDI for making this possible.
Great joy
@REALMAT0S @MOOSMAS
unfortunately I can't find your blog.
But maybe you write under a different alias.
I would like to remind you once again of the opportunity to create your own free blog in the 'Vivaldiverse'.
It is always worthwhile for me to browse through there.
I often find real treasures there.
The author is happy to receive comments, even short ones.
The 'Vivaldi Blogs' are read a lot, but often the authors don't realise it.
There, your texts belong to you.
Not, for example, on Google Blogs Google.
For example, I think this blog by "LOPAMUDRA"
https://lopamudra.vivaldi.net/?p=2648
is very worth reading.
New articles appear there frequently.
Just one of the many treasures there.
Pesala Ambassador
I maintain a blog on Tesla, which I update daily with the latest news, and $TSLA share price changes.
Several articles on Buddhism can be found there too, e.g. Questions on Buddhism.
There are some articles on Font Editing too, which are a bit out of date as I don’t do so much as I used to.