Synchronized tabs don't show device name in german localization
The german localization does not display from which device I have my sync tabs (but have on e.g. English).
Current text: Fenster mit 2 Tabs
Expected text: Fenster mit 2 Tabs auf {deviceName}
@kirilkov Known issue in tracker, but i do not remember which bug number that was. Let me check.
Related to VB-70820 "Device name in "Send to your devices" context menu is incorrect" - Confirmed.
VAB-274 "Android Sync doesn't work if two instances have the same device name" - Confirmed.
I am new to Vivaldi Browser and like it very much so far. But I came across the same issue described by the TO. I did some research and the issue has already been reported in the forum 2020. Is there any information on when this will be fixed? Do we as a community have access to the bug reports? I did not find it in the forum.
Best regards
Juergen
mib2berlin
Ok, thanks for looking into the mentioned bug report. I will create a new bug report for this issue.
Regards
Juergen
Hi, any news here?
mib2berlin
Time to remind again
@kirilkov @Hillman The bug is confirmed.
I read in bug tracker a comment:
Works as long as a device-name is setup in Sync. By default, this is the hostname or device make-model name. You can set up Sync without entering device names, and will end up not seeing a device name on other devices.
Do you have a device name in Settings → Sync?
//EIT: Oh, i see, German UI missing the hostnames of the deice in Syncted Tabs icon dropdown.
@kirilkov @Hillman FYI ↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓
Unofficial workaround with a patched file.
Should work in 6.4 Stable and 6.5 Snapshots with language DE.
️But!, every update of Vivaldi will delete the file; if not patched in updated Vivaldi version you need to copy back.
- Close Vivaldi
- Open https://pastebin.com/raw/EP5A33Mv (link expires after 30 days!)
- Save as messages.json
- Open Vivaldi program folder
- Go to folder ...\Application\6.4.3160.47\resources\vivaldi_locales\de\
- Backup the old messages.json
- Copy messages.json into folder
- Start Vivaldi
Works for me with 6.4 Stable and 6.5 Snapshot.
QuHno Translator
Should work in the next snapshot or stable build - otherwise I would have to reopen the bug because is a real bug in the code base.
PS.:
It was not my fault and someone else already marked it as "fixed". Nobody would have fixed it if not for this thread.
Thank You All for noticing and complaining!
DoctorG Ambassador
@QuHno Thanks for giving me the patched file, so i can share until next Stable & Snapshot gets it.