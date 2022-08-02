Recently Vivaldi added the ability to change the default image search engine from Google to one you like. However, when I first tried to change it I thought it was confusing and difficult to set up without knowing what data to enter. When I figured it out, I decided to make a guide to help people who are also having trouble setting it up. So here's a step-by-step guide to walk you through the process of setting up your preferred image search engine in Vivaldi, and while we're at it we'll also look at setting up a regular search engine.

Decide which search engine you want. For images I'm assuming you don't want Google (as it's already the default). Other popular engines include Yandex and Bing, so in this example I will be setting up Yandex.

For regular search: Vivaldi already comes with a wide variety of engines, but there are plenty of others available. Go to vivaldi://settings/search/ and click on the '+' button to create a new search engine.

Fill in the details you already know (name, nickname etc.). The nickname is used to quickly select an engine for your search. I personally prefer the first 1 or 2 letters from the engine's name.

Go to this page. This is a 'database' of search engines, and it has all the details you need to enter next. Press Ctrl + F and type in the name of the (image) search engine you want to use. In this case it's yandex_com. Then do the following:

If you're setting up a regular search engine (not image search), you can skip [2] and [3]. For image search only [4] is optional.

[1] Copy the URL after "search_url" and paste it in the 'URL' field

and paste it in the 'URL' field [2] Copy the URL after "image_url" and paste it in the 'Image Search URL' field

and paste it in the 'Image Search URL' field [3] Copy the text after "image_url_post_params" and paste it in the 'Image Search POST Parameters' field

and paste it in the 'Image Search POST Parameters' field [4] (Optional) Copy the URL after "suggest_url" and paste it in the 'Suggest URL' field

Note: the URLs and text should be copied without the quotes



Now everything is set up, you will need to set the new search engine as default. Select the new search engine from the dropdown at the top of the page:

[1] Default search engine

[2] Default search engine in Private windows

[3] Default image search engine



Thats it! Now you can use the newly configured search engines.

For regular search engines: click the address bar and type in the nickname of one of your search engines followed by a space. You'll now see the icon of a configured search engine, indicating it will be used for your search. You can type your search query and hit enter, and it will use the selected search engine.



For image search engines: when you right-click on an image, the new search engine will appear in the context menu. Clicking on it will open your image search in a new tab.



If it doesn't show up in the context menu, head over to vivaldi://settings/appearance/ , scroll down to the 'Menu Customization' section and select 'Image' from the dropdown. Then, from the 'Commands' list drag 'Search for Image' to anywhere in the 'Content' column. Now it should appear in the context menu.

I hope this guide was helpful! Feel free to ask any further questions in the comments and I'll try to answer them. If you have any suggestions for this guide, feel free to let me know so I can update it.

Edit: Updated guide to show how to set up Yandex instead of Bing, as Bing is already the default. Thanks @Pathduck for the feedback!