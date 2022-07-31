@Mazito

Hi, I guess this issue was never reported to the Vivaldi bug tracker, you can do it if you like.

My solution using hundreds of speed dials is Folders, sort your speed dials in categories.

Another one is Groups as you can see on top of the start page.

I have about 300 speed dials and never scroll, if I have to start scrolling I create a new sub category.

I enabled speed dial titles for this screen shot, I have them disabled to save space.

I have 3 folders on the main page and a few sub folders, ready.

The speed dials are big, you can change this with more columns and scale to fit.

Remember the last position should be possible, Vivaldi remember the last used Group and the last used sub folder so why not the latest position.

For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs

Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).

Add your vivaldi.net username, please.

On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.

Cheers, mib