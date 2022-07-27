@DoctorG

@tomica Had you restarted Vivaldi after this? May be it helps.

Yes, several times. I even restarted the computer twice.

If you open https://webcamtests.com/ , can you select your camera there?

Yes I can. This was the first step I did while testing. When I visit https://webcamtests.com, that website offers a drop-down in which I can see and select any of my two cameras. They both work on this website. However, when I visit any website which doesn't offer this camera selection drop-down (and let's be honest, 99% don't), Vivaldi reverts to my internal camera.

Does you see on vivaldi://device-log both cameras enumerated?

I'm sorry, I don't know what exactly I should look for there?

Can you install and test with Vivaldi 5.4 Snapshot? Perhaps it is really a Vivaldi 5.3 or 5.4 bug, the report to Vivaldi tracker.

I'll try to do that over the weekend.