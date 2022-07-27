How do I select web camera?
-
I use a laptop with an external monitor and an external camera. When a web page asks to use my camera, Vivaldi prompts me for permission, but does not offer me to choose which camera I want to use. I've even looked all around settings and config, and could not find an option to change, switch, or select hardware I want to use for capturing video. Where can I choose my camera?
-
stilgarwolf
Try chrome://settings/content/camera
-
@stilgarwolf thanks. Indeed, in the url you recommended there is a drop-down to select a camera hardware at the top of the page. Unfortunately, for some reason, even when I choose the external camera in this drop-down, Vivaldi continues to use the laptop's integrated camera instead.
-
@tomica On Linux KDE i know i can select a webcam as default.
I do not know which OS you run.
- Windows
- Press Windows key + X.
- Select Control Panel.
- Click on Devices and Printers.
- Check if the desired webcam is listed.
- Right click on desired webcam.
- Click on Set this device as default.
The easiest way is to disable built-in webcam in Laptop's BIOS settings.
- Windows
-
@DoctorG thanks for the advice. I'm on Ubuntu 22.04. I don't think there's such a setting in Ubuntu/GNOME Shell. But even if there was, it doesn't sound right to me that I need to modify default camera on my OS level to make Vivaldi change camera. This sounds more like a bug in Vivaldi. I made sure that Vivaldi's setting is set to my external camera, but Vivaldi keeps using a different hardware, this can't be right.
-
@tomica Had you restarted Vivaldi after this? May be it helps.
If you open https://webcamtests.com/ , can you select your camera there?
Does you see on
vivaldi://device-logboth cameras enumerated?
Can you install and test with Vivaldi 5.4 Snapshot? Perhaps it is really a Vivaldi 5.3 or 5.4 bug, the report to Vivaldi tracker.
-
@tomica Had you restarted Vivaldi after this? May be it helps.
Yes, several times. I even restarted the computer twice.
If you open https://webcamtests.com/ , can you select your camera there?
Yes I can. This was the first step I did while testing. When I visit https://webcamtests.com, that website offers a drop-down in which I can see and select any of my two cameras. They both work on this website. However, when I visit any website which doesn't offer this camera selection drop-down (and let's be honest, 99% don't), Vivaldi reverts to my internal camera.
Does you see on
vivaldi://device-logboth cameras enumerated?
I'm sorry, I don't know what exactly I should look for there?
Can you install and test with Vivaldi 5.4 Snapshot? Perhaps it is really a Vivaldi 5.3 or 5.4 bug, the report to Vivaldi tracker.
I'll try to do that over the weekend.
-
@tomica said in How do I select web camera?:
vivaldi://device-log
No need to check more as webcam test page detects you cameras.
I try to ask a dev in internal chat about switching cameras in Vivaldi, stay tuned as most of team is on
vacancyvacation.
//EDIT:
Oh, i found this old bug
VB-37466 "vivaldi://settings/content/camera doesn't respect camera choice" - Confirmed
As i understood, Vivaldi acts same as Chrome, and remembers camera device ID in a internal cookie for a website, dev said:
Will always fallback to the last camera-device in the list. (on my system that is)
Chromium will store an id for the last used camera-device if cookies are enabled for the site and use this. I will change this to always use the default-device set in prefs.
And there is already a thread about broken setting for cam at https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/48701/vivaldi-does-not-switch-to-secondary-webcam
-
@DoctorG oh ok. Thanks a lot for digging that out! The thread sounds exactly like my problem. I've searched high and low across the forum, but couldn't find it. Thanks a lot.
-
@tomica said in How do I select web camera?:
I've searched high and low across the forum
Such can happen, and i found the thread after searching for mentioned bug number.
Thanks a lot for digging that out!
You are welcome.
-
How long does it take to fix this bug?
-
I need this option because many websites don't allow you to select camera in the current page.