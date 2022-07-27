WhatsApp web panel - no notification counter
Since a few Vivaldi versions I don't see the number of messages in WhatsApp as web panel anymore. Usually I could see a small
1on the WhatsApp icon if I have one new message.
I'm using Vivaldi 5.4.2741.3 (64-Bit).
Do you have an idea why this is happening?
Pesala Ambassador
@oudstand See Settings, Panels:Detect Page Title Notifications
@Pesala This is already set (never changed it).
@oudstand Also in Linux Mint I see extremely rare numbers of new messages. That's the exception. Also with other messengers like Telegram.
On the regular tabs I still see the notification counter. Just tested it, if it has something to do with WhatsApp web version.
ricardoseriani
I can't see the number of new messages in other apps too, like Microsoft Teams.
I also can't see a badge with unread messages. I can't event see a desktop notifications from WhatsApp.
Despites updates, I still have this exact same issue.
Broken notification counter on the panel icons (while it works if opened in a tab).
This was working perfectly a few months ago ; in my case for WhatsApp and Messenger.
Still no solution ?
@Bringil Usually WhatsApp web should work even if your phone is turned off because it works independent. Currently the notification arrive, but a bit delayed.