If your WhatsApp notifications aren't working even though you've turned them on in Settings, I totally get how frustrating that can be. It’s one of those little things that can make a big difference in your day, especially when you’re waiting for an important message. So, let's troubleshoot this together.

First off, make sure your iPhone isn’t in Do Not Disturb mode or Focus mode. These can block notifications without you even realizing it. If your phone has one of those modes enabled, your WhatsApp alerts might be silently piling up.

Another thing to check is whether your app is up-to-date. Sometimes, an outdated version of WhatsApp can cause glitches with notifications. Head over to the App Store and see if there’s an update waiting for you. While you’re at it, restart your phone. I know, I know—classic advice—but it works more often than you’d think.

Sometimes, notifications get messed up because of background app refresh issues. Go to your iPhone’s Settings, then General > Background App Refresh, and check if it’s enabled for WhatsApp. If it’s off, that might be why you’re not seeing notifications.

If you have problem persist after trying these solution, you can follow for more details instruction below.

https://thegeekpage.com/whatsapp-notifications-not-working-although-turned-on-in-settings-fix/