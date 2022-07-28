Videos do not play on Gentoo Linux
Thought developers had solved this long ago.
Vivaldi 5.3.2679.68
Gentoo
ffmpeg 4.4.2 (built with chromium use flag): "Builds libffmpeg.so to enable media playback in Chromium-based browsers like Opera and Vivaldi."
Went to:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/media/html5-proprietary-media-on-linux/
Restarted Vivaldi several times. Video never plays with no indication of the problem.
Every time I start Vivaldi (from a terminal), i get:
"Proprietary media' support is not installed. Attempting to fix this for the next restart."
I also see a popup that says:
"Media support
Vivaldi lacks a suitable component to play HTML5 'proprietary' media (H.264/AAC)"
Vivaldi gives no other indication of why it can't play video.
Aaron Translator
@0001
Try run /opt/vivaldi/update-ffmpeg ?
Hmmmm. Looks like Gentoo removes that when installing Vivaldi:
# Remove scripts that will most likely break things. rm -vf ${VIVALDI_HOME}/update-{ffmpeg,widevine} || die
Can you post the script (if it doesn't take up too much space), and I will take a look at what it tries to do?
Aaron Translator
@0001 The script is 6KB+. It seems......
I'm running snapshot 5.4.2741.3
It's update-ffmpeg isn't same size with stable 5.3.2679.68
The script is 6KB+. It seems too big to post. and C-C/C-V may cause some trouble. you'd better to download the org-pkg from offical-site.
BTW, the last offical-Build is 5.3.2679.70-1 (the 8th update). It's recommanded.You're going to reinstall anyway, aren't you?
You can simply extract the rpm/deb, and pick up the update-ffmpeg script.
OMZ, one of the most binary users i've seen here for a while!
Is that an old Snapshot, or a more recent Stable? If Stable, then @Aaron's advice would have worked, in a non-Gentoo distro anyway. If Snappie, then try:
/opt/vivaldi-snapshot/update-ffmpeg --user
I can't claim that the Gentoo developers made the optimal choice as to how to "fix" things (and apparently they didn't, as proprietary video support doesn't work), but they clearly had reasons to prevent users from running that script:
@0001 you may correct your title and put a "Gentoo" before Linux.
DoctorG Ambassador
@0001 Vivaldi 5.3.2679.70 Stable has no green at https://packages.gentoo.org/packages/www-client/vivaldi
Seems Vivaldi on Gentoo package maintainer broke something.
Difference in official Vivaldi changelogs:
- 5.3.2679.68
[Chromium] Upgraded to 102.0.5005.149
[Linux][Media] Update URLs for proprietary codecs to use 103.0.5060.53-107578
- 5.3.2679.70
[Chromium] Upgraded to 102.0.5005.167
I guess Gentoo used wrong chromium libffmpeg version.
//edit:
https://gitweb.gentoo.org/repo/gentoo.git/tree/www-client/vivaldi/vivaldi-5.3.2679.70.ebuild
Shows
CHROMIUM_VERSION="102"
- 5.3.2679.68
When penguins go bad...
DoctorG Ambassador
@guigirl Yupp.
Okay, I did that.
Rather than relying on scripts (that users will likely try to run as root anyway), why can't the help pages include something as direct and simple as "if all else fails, download file foo, and put it in directory bar" (such a brief message could even appear in the browser itself)?
@0001 Anyway... did you try to run the script nevertheless?
./update-ffmpeg --user
The script tries to cover all possible non-working cases and just automates (and additionally maintains ofc) what you can do manually by examining it. You can look at the variables and insert their values directly if you still are in denial.
For example (to keep things smaller without sha checksums):
Check if file exists:
wget --spider https://launchpadlibrarian.net/607589056/chromium-codecs-ffmpeg-extra_103.0.5060.53-0ubuntu0.18.04.1_amd64.deb
Create the directory
mkdir -p ~/.local/lib/vivaldi/media-codecs-407c13b7c319c6c02b8776160002d5ac30b53fa3aaedcf288e55bd75804fcc11
Download, extract and save the codec inside the directory:
wget -O- https://launchpadlibrarian.net/607589056/chromium-codecs-ffmpeg-extra_103.0.5060.53-0ubuntu0.18.04.1_amd64.deb | tail -c+1157 | xz -d | tar fOx - ./usr/lib/chromium-browser/libffmpeg.so > ~/.local/lib/vivaldi/media-codecs-407c13b7c319c6c02b8776160002d5ac30b53fa3aaedcf288e55bd75804fcc11/libffmpeg.so
Now normally the binary is being run through a wrapper which preloads the codec, but I don't know what else the Gentoo maintainer may have altered in the installation itself so you may ask there or preload the codec yourself.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Not a Vivaldi bug! That was told by a Vivaldi dev: Gentoo maintainer removed the updaters and broke the package!
https://gitweb.gentoo.org/repo/gentoo.git/tree/www-client/vivaldi/vivaldi-5.3.2679.70.ebuild#n163
-
For me reemerge Vivaldi with the useflag
proprietary-codecsworked.