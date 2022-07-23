scrollbars are not simple
-
Hi there,
In the themes in settings, I have edited the scrollbars to be simple.
But, like this screenshot, the scrollbars at any website are so big, not rounded and not simple.
Is there any fix for this??
Windows version: 10pro 10.0.19044 Build 19044
Vivaldi version: 5.3.2679.70 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
-
@MinaWaheed9697 Oh, does only work for Settings window
-
@DoctorG I made it to be simple, but nothing changes.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@MinaWaheed9697 Sorry, that is a bug in themes editor for 5.3 Stable and 5.4 Snapshot
-
@DoctorG Yes, it only works for setting menu.
-
@DoctorG Will I have to stay long for fixing it? as the stable version takes so long to be updated.
-
Pesala Ambassador
In 5.3 Stable, I see narrow scroll bars on YouTube, but not on the Vivaldi forum.
Settings in a tab also show the narrow scrollbar.
My review site shows wide scrollbars. All other sites I tried did too: Wikipedia, Morrisons, E-bay.
-
That is a regression bug as it worked in some older 5.3 Stable.
I reported minutes ago:
VB-90673 "Themes have no Simple Scrollbars"
-
@Pesala I agree with you.
It works only at YouTube and settings menu, but other sites besides Google, it doesn't work.
-
@DoctorG Thanks for help.
Will it take long time to be fixed?
-
@MinaWaheed9697 I do not know when this will be fixed. Dev team is reduced , some of them are in vacation .
-
redwolftrash
this has become an issue again with the leap year update (i think -- can't tell if it was intentional or not).
ever since i've started to use vivaldi, the scroll bars were simple on just about every website. since this update, i now have the large, rectangular scroll bars everywhere, and selecting (or in my case, unselecting and reselecting) simple scroll bars in the settings only affects the setting window.
example of current rectangular scroll bar attached below:
example of previous simple scroll bar in discord attached below (yellow arrow is pointing towards the dark part of the simple scroll bar):