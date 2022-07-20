No longer see option to delete remote sync data
-
I am wanting to upload a fresh set of data to the sync server but I no longer see an option to delete remote data after I log in. Is that option no longer available?
-
@oigg Button at the bottom left of the sync dialog box: "Reset Remote Data." Of course this will only be visible if you are logged in.
-
@Ayespy Neither after logging in or after providing my encryption code do I see "Reset Remote Data". Here are screenshots of what I see...even if I maximize the window I do not see anything else.
-
mib2berlin
@oigg
Hi, if sync is not started you are not connected to the sync server and therefor you cant delete remote data.
I guess if you connect you will get the old data or mixed old and new.
What you can try is to work on another synced device, delete the remote data.
With the new data device start syncing, when the other devices connect to sync they will get the new data.
I have never tested this so no guarantees.
May you wait for another user to verify this is the correct way.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Sync is started, I've logged in and also provided an encryption password. Nowhere am I offered the choice to reset remote data. This happens on both my desktop and laptop computer. My laptop was running an older version of Vivaldi, my desktop the current stable version. When I go to the "sync selected data screen" there is also no reset option.
-
@oigg If you didn't push the "Start Syncing" button, you are not syncing. If you are not syncing, the "Reset Remote Data" button does not appear. In your images, the "Start Syncing" button has not been pushed.
-
@Ayespy OK, when I pressed "start synching" it did just that and uploaded all the crud I had previously deleted and no longer wanted included in a sync. When I pressed "reset remote data" I got this:
The data did not reset. When I pressed "go to sync settings" there were no details. Thanks for the help anyway. Now I'll clean up the mess again.
-
@oigg This setting simply works, every time I have used it. Yours is the first report I have ever seen that it didn't work.
It's possible you tried it while data was still being transferred.
It would not hurt to try it again.
But if you want to make SURE there is no pollution from your old data, then do this from a fresh standalone instance from which you have deleted all the default bookmarks and add-on web panels. Wait until ALL of the old data from the sync server shows up fully in the new standalone instance, and THEN reset the remote data. It may take several minutes.
Then and only then, if you have a cleaned-up version whose data you want newly on the server, sync that cleaned up version to the empty server.
Once that has been successful, then you can uninstall/delete your standalone instance if you no longer want it.
-
@Ayespy What I was trying to do in the first place was sync a snapshot version of Vivaldi with the lastest stable version which will not play some of the streaming audio I prefer until the next major update. The snapshot does play the audio streams. Somehow in the process of going between the two I managed to lose all of the bookmarks from the stable version. Fortunately I had a backup and was able to restore them, although I had an extra trash folder of things I'd deleted and emptied long ago on my bookmark bar. After deleting the new trash folder all was well. When I deleted all bookmarks from the snapshot version and reconnected to sync the bookmarks were now synced with the stable version...so SUCCESS! I do wish there was a better explanation of how to use sync on the Vivaldi website.
-
@oigg I'm glad you won the battle. Sync is a work in progress. Better help documentation will come as it matures, and as time permits to write and update more help documentation. There is no one whose exclusive job is it so document the browser, and everyone who knows what should be in the documentation is employed full-time developing or designing the browser.
-
.
@Ayespy said in No longer see option to delete remote sync data:
from a fresh standalone instance
Can confirm this works.
(I've been "battling" my Vivaldi-install after a Youtube extension corrupted "something" that I recon was caused by having Extensions synced (Whatever I did, the external data was always corrupting my install-sync-freshinstal-sync-problem reappeared, again and again) There was no other option than to restore (a month old) system diskimage; Then downloaded latest Vivaldi stable to re-connected to Sync without checking any sync-option boxes, got the green lights of [Sync complete], after which that [Delete External Data]-button appeared: "Long morning -but Success!!!!!")
-
DoctorG Ambassador
deleted