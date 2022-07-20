@oigg This setting simply works, every time I have used it. Yours is the first report I have ever seen that it didn't work.

It's possible you tried it while data was still being transferred.

It would not hurt to try it again.

But if you want to make SURE there is no pollution from your old data, then do this from a fresh standalone instance from which you have deleted all the default bookmarks and add-on web panels. Wait until ALL of the old data from the sync server shows up fully in the new standalone instance, and THEN reset the remote data. It may take several minutes.

Then and only then, if you have a cleaned-up version whose data you want newly on the server, sync that cleaned up version to the empty server.

Once that has been successful, then you can uninstall/delete your standalone instance if you no longer want it.