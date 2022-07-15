sometimes i would like to use vivaldi internal download manager instead of the external download manager. my question is.. is there a fast way to switch to it without going through the hassle of disabling the external download manager downloading the file I want then re-enabling the external download manager?

My suggestion is to add an option in the download settings that after the external download manager pup-ups , hitting the back button would revert back to Vivaldi internal download manager and hitting back again would cancel the download. this is we External download manager is default.

would could also add a button in Vivaldi pup-up download menu that enables switching to the external download manager when needed. close to what is suggested by FabulousMythicalBird in here

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/59269/download-

something Iike this:

