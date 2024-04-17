@matelau Blocking 3rd-party cookies can cause this, specifically I've seen it on Gmail if cookies from [*.]googleusercontent.com are blocked.

Possibly also if the sender is also using Gmail, so it depends on how the files are attached, not sure.

So I suggest you first check your Settings, under Privacy & Security > Cookies, what your cookie settings are.

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/cookies/

Then I suggest you test in a clean profile, as as well as the other general troubleshooting steps:

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/