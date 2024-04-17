Can`t download attachments from Google Mail
-
I am no longer able to download attachments. I`m using Linux Ubuntu. I have been using Vivaldi with no problems for many years. I might have to go back to Firefox. Can anyone help me on this?
Robert
Modedit: Title for clarity
-
@matelau said in Can`t download attachments:
no longer able to download attachments
More info might help. What exactly happens? What do you mean by "attachments"; are you meaning simply files from websites in general, or does your use of that specific word imply this is an M3 issue? Have you retested in a new clean profile? Have you run V from a terminal so you can observe any relevant error messages at the time you attempt the downloads?
-
By attachment I mean when I receive an email from my Google account, and should it contain a jpg or a pdf, I can see the attachment, but I cannot download the attachment. This started two days ago. For all the time I
ve been using Vivaldi, this the first time this problem has shown up. If I switch to Firefox, I can download the same attachments. Im using Linux Ubuntu on an Acer Swift 3 laptop.
Unfortunately I
m not a techie, so thats why I have to return to Firefox if I cannot resolve this problem.
-
@matelau Blocking 3rd-party cookies can cause this, specifically I've seen it on Gmail if cookies from
[*.]googleusercontent.comare blocked.
Possibly also if the sender is also using Gmail, so it depends on how the files are attached, not sure.
So I suggest you first check your Settings, under Privacy & Security > Cookies, what your cookie settings are.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/cookies/
Then I suggest you test in a clean profile, as as well as the other general troubleshooting steps:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
Try from the context menu
save link as
-
I
ve tried changing my cookie setting with no effect. BUT if I quit and restart Vivaldi, I can one download of an attachment. These attachments are from a Gmail account. As Ive mentioned before, if I use Firefox, there is no similar problem.
Robert
PS: I really appreciate all your help.
-
@Stardust said in Can`t download attachments:
Try from the context menu save link as
And make sure you have access to the destination.
I recently tried to save an attachment as an ordinary user to a folder in my /home directory that I'd created in the terminal while working as root.
The error message suggested using a different file name for the attachment, so it took me quite a while to figure out what I'd done.
-
@matelau said in Can`t download attachments:
Ive tried changing my cookie setting with no effect.
What are your cookie setting?
Also check the URL:
chrome://settings/cookies
If any sites are explicitly allowed/denied.
As Ive mentioned before, if I use Firefox, there is no similar problem.
When comparing with other browsers, ask yourself:
- "What have I changed in Vivaldi as compared to Firefox?"
- "Is this a basically unchanged install of Firefox while in Vivaldi I've changed lots of settings?"
- "Are there any extensions running in Vivaldi that I don't have installed in Firefox"
- "Vivaldi has a built-in adblocker, Firefox does not. Maybe I'be enabled the adblocker in Vivaldi?"
Also, how's it going with those troubleshooting steps I posted? Tried in a clean profile yet? Tried clearing cache?
-
Same issue here, very annoying. It sometimes works if i switch to "show complete mail" and then use open in new tab / save as - which is not possible in the regular view (there is no context menu..) and also showing the email that way doesn't always work. Tried all sorts of workarounds, cookies etc is all fine, still no luck.
-
@bnckd tested with 6.6.3271.55 in Private Window; download of attachments from GMail webpage works for each attachment one by one and downloading all as a Zip file.
Please check:
- Vivaldi Blocker
- Blocked Third Party Cookies
- Extensions causing broken download
-
yeah i know that private window and refreshing works but that's not the issue. I simply can't and won't switch to a private window everytime I need to download something and also log in like 50 times a day. This has been going on for such a long time - I don't get why this isn't getting resolved.
-
@bnckd I can download attachments from Gmail and do so almost daily in Vivaldi. I don't use a private window, I block third-party cookies, although I do allow them for
google.com
Did you read through this topic and try the troubleshooting steps as suggested?
-
as already stated I tried all workarounds, I read everything I could find online (not just here), there are no cookies blocked, all the settings are as they should be.
-
@bnckd OK then do this:
- Open Gmail and the mail you want to download from
- Hit F12 to open Devtools
- Go to the Network tab
- Reload the page with Ctrl+F5
- Wait until it finishes loading
- Try the attachment download
- Look at the log
You SHOULD see requests going to:
https://mail-attachment.googleusercontent.com/attachment/u/0/...
And these requests should have a HTTP status code of 200 OK.
In my case, it looks like this:
That's a 302 redirect first, then the 200 OK from the Googleusercontent domain triggering the download.
The blocked
log?formatentry at the top is blocked by uBlock which is also running.
-
@Pathduck said in Can`t download attachments:
https://mail-attachment.googleusercontent.com/attachment/u/0/...
did that, it says 200 ok almost in every line...still only the first download after refreshing works, the second doesn't..maybe you can see something I can't there
-
@bnckd Hi, no that looks good, no errors in the network log.
No idea why it fails for only you at this point
Is it just that one attachment, or all attachments on Gmail?
You sure you've tested in a clean new profile?
-
I can reproduce this old issue even now, here are my steps:
- Download Vivaldi installer from https://vivaldi.com
- Wait till it downloaded
- Go to download page again https://vivaldi.com
- try to download the same file again - not possible. After pressing
Savein the save dialog nothing happens.
Not sure what's happening here, maybe Vivaldi doesn't like that you downloading the same file
You can bypass this by pressing
Save link asfrom the context menu under Download button (https://vivaldi.com/download/)
-
@Stardust This is specifically about downloading attachments from Gmail.
I can't reproduce your problem either.
https://0x0.st/X-fa.mp4
-
@Pathduck said in Can`t download attachments:
This is specifically about downloading attachments from Gmail.
oh, sorry, I thought it could be related.
I can't reproduce your problem either.
I see, you open a new tab with download link, try to go back to download page without opening a new tab
-
@Stardust https://0x0.st/X-fe.mp4
Anything else? Vivaldi just works for me.
I thought it could be related.
IF you can reproduce the same issue in Gmail, it might be useful to help figure out where the problem is.
This is of course a Linux topic. According to what I know, @bnckd is on MacOS. I'm on Windows. That's the problem with people digging up two year old topics because they think the problem they're having is the same as someone posted about two years ago (and might be solved on their end long ago).